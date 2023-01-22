The chance to participate in the regional one-act competition is a coveted opportunity for many high school theater members.
On Wednesday, students from Rutland High School had the opportunity by taking their performance of Bradley Hayward’s “Attention Detention” to the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center at Brookings’ South Dakota State University.
The group, directed by Susan Gilkerson, performed in the 2B regional competition for a chance to advance to the state level. High schools at the completion included Arlington, DeSmet and Deubrook, among others.
While DeSmet and Deubrook were chosen to move on to the state competition, Rutland did not walk away empty-handed as five students received superior acting awards.
They were Zayd Anderson, Jessie Agnew, Melody Gilkerson, Faith Hale and Kiley Hason.
The play tells the story of four honor roll students who wind up getting detention for tardiness. This leads to a series of comedic excuses that are acted out by an ensemble cast.
The stories range from being held hostage at a nursing home to participating in a spelling bee filled with child-hungry monsters. In reality, the children are all victims of bullying. Fourteen students participated in the show — 12 in the cast, one in the crew and one in both.