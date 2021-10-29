Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/28/21 03:27 CFS21-07118 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 W10/28/21 04:49 CFS21-07119 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate MPD 44.000244, -97.12326010/28/21 10:23 CFS21-07120 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON10/28/21 10:47 CFS21-07121 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER10/28/21 12:08 CFS21-07122 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON10/28/21 14:31 CFS21-07123 911 Accidental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON10/28/21 14:48 CFS21-07124 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON10/28/21 16:05 CFS21-07125 Property Lost Information/Administrative 460TH AVE WENTWORTH10/28/21 16:31 CFS21-07126 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD10/28/21 18:42 CFS21-07127 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON10/28/21 20:47 CFS21-07128 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER10/28/21 21:07 CFS21-07129 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 12 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Karson Lindblad Rosemarie Brashier Bulldogs dump SFC 40-12 Oldham-Ramona, Rutland school boards to host community meetings Else Feistner Lloyd Koepsell Stanley Powell Margaret "Peg" Nieber New skid loader LAIC looking forward with fundraising campaign, goals Follow us Facebook Twitter Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists