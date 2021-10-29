Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

10/28/21 03:27 CFS21-07118 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 W

10/28/21 04:49 CFS21-07119 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate MPD 44.000244, -97.123260

10/28/21 10:23 CFS21-07120 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

10/28/21 10:47 CFS21-07121 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER

10/28/21 12:08 CFS21-07122 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

10/28/21 14:31 CFS21-07123 911 Accidental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

10/28/21 14:48 CFS21-07124 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

10/28/21 16:05 CFS21-07125 Property Lost Information/Administrative 460TH AVE WENTWORTH

10/28/21 16:31 CFS21-07126 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD

10/28/21 18:42 CFS21-07127 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

10/28/21 20:47 CFS21-07128 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

10/28/21 21:07 CFS21-07129 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 12