The Madison Bulldogs improved to 6-5 overall with a 76-40 victory over Chamberlain on Tuesday.
Aiden Jensen led the Bulldogs with 21 points. The senior post player also came down with nine rebounds.
Andrew Comes reached double figures with 13 points for the Bulldogs. Eli Barger and Charles Callahan both scored eight points. Ben Brooks added seven points, six assists and five rebounds.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Saturday when they take on Tiospa Zina at home as part of the Dak XII/NEC Clash.
Canistota 60, Chester 45
At the end of the first quarter, the Chester Flyers held an 18-11 lead against Canistota on Tuesday. In the second quarter, Canistota outscored the Flyers 20-6. That strong second period helped Canistota defeat the Flyers 60-45.
Jovi Wolf scored a team-leading 21 points for the Flyers. Layke Wold scored 12 points and recorded three steals. Clay Hansen grabbed 10 rebounds.
With the loss, the Flyers are 3-9 overall. Chester will be back in action on Thursday when they host the Howard Tigers.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Howard 51, Bridgewater-Emery 16
The Howard Tigers continued their winning ways on Tuesday with a 51-16 victory over Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday. With the win, the Tigers extended their winning streak to six games and improved to 12-2 overall.
Abby Aslesen scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Tigers. Kate Connor scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
The Tigers will look to make it seven straight wins on Friday when they hit the road to take on Ethan.