Prostrollo charging station

NICK PROSTROLLO (right) with Prostrollo Auto Mall and Chris Studer from East River Electric charged East River’s new Ford Mustang Mach E all-electric vehicle on Prostrollo’s new DC fast charger.

 Submitted photo

Prostrollo Auto Mall recently installed the first public DC fast charging station for electric vehicles in Madison.

The charge station is capable of charging at 62.5 KW per hour, providing around 50 miles of range in 15 minutes. This station is compatible with all CCS1 and CHAdeMO types of vehicle connectors. This station will be available 24 hours a day, and the payments are typically handled through a customer’s app on their phone.