Prostrollo Auto Mall recently installed the first public DC fast charging station for electric vehicles in Madison.
The charge station is capable of charging at 62.5 KW per hour, providing around 50 miles of range in 15 minutes. This station is compatible with all CCS1 and CHAdeMO types of vehicle connectors. This station will be available 24 hours a day, and the payments are typically handled through a customer’s app on their phone.
“Range anxiety is one of the main drawbacks when a customer is considering an EV. This will allow the general public, whether local customers or people passing through Madison, an option of a rapid charge to get back on the road quickly,” said Nick Prostrollo.
GM, Ford and Chrysler are all making a transition away from the internal combustion engines in favor of electric vehicles. It is projected that by 2030 there will be more than 26 million electric vehicles on the road in the United States.
East River Electric Power Cooperative in Madison, recently purchased an all-electric Ford Mustang Mach E from Prostrollo Auto Mall. The Mustang has a top range of about 260 miles on a full charge.
“We appreciate the help from Prostrollo Auto Mall in securing our first modern electric vehicle,” said Chris Studer, East River Electric chief member and public relations officer. “As a wholesale electric provider for this region, we felt it was important to own an electric vehicle so we can help our members with their decision-making process when looking at an EV and learn more about what it’s like to own and drive an electric vehicle.”
East River staff recently tested the new DC fast charger at Prostrollo’s.
“It’s a wonderful addition to Madison to have a DC fast charger here in town,” Studer said. “It gives EV drivers an opportunity to get a charge quickly and at an affordable price, and we’re excited that Prostrollo Auto Mall is the first to install a fast charger.”