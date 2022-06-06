Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

06/05/22 00:10 CFS22-03299 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

06/05/22 00:17 CFS22-03300 Noise Complaint Completed/Settled by Phone WALKERS PT DR WENTWORTH

06/05/22 02:10 CFS22-03301 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 2ND ST MADISON

06/05/22 02:36 CFS22-03302 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST

06/05/22 02:42 CFS22-03303 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/05/22 02:46 CFS22-03304 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/05/22 03:16 CFS22-03305 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

06/05/22 09:37 CFS22-03306 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

06/05/22 10:42 CFS22-03307 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/05/22 11:51 CFS22-03309 Traffic Complaint Citation Issued LCSO 241ST ST

06/05/22 13:36 CFS22-03310 Medical Patient Transported EMS S EGAN AVE MADISON

06/05/22 14:29 CFS22-03311 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/05/22 14:34 CFS22-03312 MVA Injury Referred to Partner Agency I 29 COLMAN

06/05/22 15:43 CFS22-03313 Traffic Hazard Completed/Settled by Phone MPD AIRPORT RD MADISON

06/05/22 16:24 CFS22-03314 Animal Loose Verbal Warning MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

06/05/22 17:56 CFS22-03316 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / S LEE AVE MADISON

06/05/22 20:07 CFS22-03318 Welfare Check Unable to Locate LCSO N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

06/05/22 20:24 CFS22-03319 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HWY 81

06/05/22 21:08 CFS22-03320 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON

06/05/22 21:27 CFS22-03321 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

06/05/22 21:28 CFS22-03322 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

06/05/22 22:01 CFS22-03323 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 34

06/05/22 22:20 CFS22-03324 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/05/22 23:43 CFS22-03325 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 24