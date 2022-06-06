Networking shapes the world of computer and cyber sciences in more ways than one. Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, president of Dakota State University, illustrated that point this year.
In April, she traveled to Sweden to announce DSU’s participation in an international artificial intelligence (AI) cyber consortium. This summer, students and faculty from DSU will work on select projects in partnership with students and faculty at AI Sweden, that country’s national center for applied artificial intelligence.
“I think it’s always good for students who don’t typically interact directly with people currently working on similar projects overseas [to have these opportunities]. Maybe we can share our learnings rather than compete,” Griffiths said.
This partnership didn’t arise out of thin air. The partnership emerged from relationships Griffiths has built over the course of her career.
When she worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee, Griffiths met Ed Seidel, a computer scientist who is now president of the University of Wyoming. Seidel later worked in Moscow, where he met Mats Nordlund, who is now head of the Data Factory at AI Sweden.
Last fall, Nordlund contacted Seidel about a summit which was being organized by AI Sweden, “The Future of Democracy: Sustainable Citizenship in a Digital Age.” Seidel recommended Griffiths be invited to speak.
“It wasn’t really because I was on the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence; it’s because Ed knew me,” Griffiths said.
Griffiths served on two working groups as part of the commission. She led the working group which addressed workforce issues, and also served on the working group which outlined ethical principles to guide the use of artificial intelligence. The latter work was related to the theme of the summit.
In China, the world has already seen AI used in unanticipated ways, according to Griffiths. Those uses – such as tracking social media interactions to determine whether individuals will have access to education and other opportunities – are of concern to those engaged in AI development elsewhere in the world.
“Artificial intelligence technology that has been developed in the United States has been exported to another country and used for purposes for which is was never intended,” she indicated. “That’s the negative side of AI, and it happened because nobody thought people would use it negatively.”
In May, the pattern which led her to Sweden in October repeated itself when Griffiths participated in a panel discussion at the World Summit AI Americas in Montréal, Canada. She was recommended by a colleague in the UK who has previously invited her to speak on transatlantic issues.
“I’ve done that for many years, pre-coming here,” she said.
At the Montréal summit, she was asked to comment on the Artificial Intelligence Act (AIA) which has been proposed to regulate AI in the European Union (EU). She believes divergent philosophical approaches make it unlikely the U.S. will adopt the framework proposed.
“In Europe, they have very, very strict rules on privacy and protection of data, and they regulate a lot, so they are putting pressure on the big tech companies – Google, Microsoft, Amazon – because we have looser rules,” she said.
“The European Union tends to be a little regulation happy,” Griffiths continued. “The United States tends to be a little more market happy.”
Personally, she also had concerns about the legislation, which she does not expect to gain enough support to pass in the EU.
“This act is trying to make a blanket regulation on all AI as if AI were a single technology – which it is not – and assuming AI is static technology – which it is not,” Griffiths said. “I thought it was too broad, too all-encompassing, not very clear, and open to a lot of interpretations.”
She also believes that the AIA would stifle innovation in Europe, leading to a brain drain.
At DSU, through partnerships such as the one the university now has with the Edge Lab, she hopes to create an entirely different environment. Griffiths is working to create an environment which encourages innovation and helps those associated with the university to connect to the wider world.
“Problem-solving, innovation, the whole thing – it just improves when you get different minds on it,” Griffiths said, noting this dynamic is good for students, faculty and the university. Networking is part of that.