With the weather attempting to warm up, Madison City Commissioners are turning their attention to some of the first construction bids of the impending season. During Monday’s meeting, commissioners discussed bids for three different projects, approving two and rejecting one.

One of the approved was bid number 917, which is related to the city’s sidewalk improvement project for 2023. City Administrator Jameson Berreth explained that the bid was made for the contract work for both new installations as well as repairs for existing sidewalks. The project received its sole bid from Sioux Falls-based Big Al’s Contracting Inc.