With the weather attempting to warm up, Madison City Commissioners are turning their attention to some of the first construction bids of the impending season. During Monday’s meeting, commissioners discussed bids for three different projects, approving two and rejecting one.
One of the approved was bid number 917, which is related to the city’s sidewalk improvement project for 2023. City Administrator Jameson Berreth explained that the bid was made for the contract work for both new installations as well as repairs for existing sidewalks. The project received its sole bid from Sioux Falls-based Big Al’s Contracting Inc.
“Typically, we do receive more than one, but we feel it is a competitive bid, and we’d recommend awarding the project to Big Al’s,” Berreth said. The total bid for the project was $232,425.50.
The second approved bid, number 918, is actually composed of four separate bids, yet all fall under the city’s goals of furnishing its electrical materials. Recommendations on the bidding process were made by DGR Engineering. The bids in question cover an HDPE conduit, pull boxes, single phase padmount transformers and three phase padmount transformers.
The HDPE conduit as well as the pull boxes were awarded to Sioux Falls’ Dakota Supply Group at respective bid prices of $75,000 and $5,408.95.
The single phase padmount transformers were given to Irby Utilities from Rapid City at a base bid of $120,669 and an evaluation price at $175,211.80. According to a provided DGR document, “the evaluation price refers to the equipment’s life cycle cost when considering the value of energy losses associated with the transformers.”
Rural Electric Supply Company (RESCO) of Moorhead, MN was awarded the three phase padmount transformers.
The base bid is set at $323,604, and the evaluation price, which was calculated with the same formula as the other transformers, is set at $636,477.60.
As it’s recommended, the total value of all bids will be $524,681.95, plus escalation/de-escalation for the three phase transformers.