Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/27/22 04:32 CFS22-01079 Domestic Violent Arrest MPD NW 2ND ST

02/27/22 08:33 CFS22-01080 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

02/27/22 09:14 CFS22-01081 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 237TH ST

02/27/22 09:39 CFS22-01083 Medical Fall Information/Administrative 44.311359, -96.69417

02/27/22 10:37 CFS22-01084 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD

02/27/22 10:46 CFS22-01085 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 43.942993, -97.07416

02/27/22 12:22 CFS22-01086 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

02/27/22 12:27 CFS22-01087 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO GRANDVIEW DR MADISON

02/27/22 13:49 CFS22-01088 Animal Found Information/Administrative MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

02/27/22 14:44 CFS22-01089 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

02/27/22 16:08 CFS22-01090 Assault Report Taken LCSO 228TH ST MADISON

02/27/22 16:30 CFS22-01091 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / S EGAN AVE

02/27/22 16:51 CFS22-01092 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON

02/27/22 17:21 CFS22-01093 Theft Unable to Locate LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

02/27/22 18:39 CFS22-01094 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 43.978851, -96.88503

02/27/22 19:10 CFS22-01096 Theft LCSO NORDSTROM TRL

02/27/22 19:23 CFS22-01097 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON

02/27/22 19:29 CFS22-01099 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

02/27/22 21:10 CFS22-01100 Transport LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

Total Records: 19