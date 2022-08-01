More than 100 area youngsters had a summer to remember with field trips and activities designed to provide a variety of enrichment activities.
“We traveled a lot this summer,” said Kaylee Winrow, youth service coordinator at The Community Center. “There were a lot of field trips planned.”
They visited Prairie Village, Lake Herman State Park, the Sertoma Butterfly House and Aquarium, the Sioux Falls Zoo and the Ingalls Homestead in DeSmet, she indicated.
Due to pandemic precautions implemented by some organizations, not all children participated in every field trip, but every child had the opportunity to visit all the sites.
Staff would divide the children into groups and take groups on different days, Winrow explained.
One of the most enjoyable field trips didn’t require them to travel far – just to Dakota State University.
“I collaborated with Amber Schmidt and Kanthi Narukonda,” Winrow said. “We thought it would be really cool to have the kids at DSU for a day.”
There they visited the admissions office, where Schmidt is director of admissions, and then learned about coding with members of the CybHER Security Institute. As a result of the visit, The Community Center purchased several Botley the Coding Robots for its children’s programs.
“The kids really enjoy them,” Winrow said, and explained one of the activities they can do with the robots. “They can code the remote the way they want the robot to move.”
However, summer is drawing to close. Classes will start in the Madison Central School District on Aug. 23. Once school is in session, The Community Center will have a different program for area youngsters: the afterschool program.
“It’s a really fun, safe environment kids can come to and hang out with their friends and create those relationships with me and staff members,” Winrow said.
A brochure for the program indicates it’s open from 3:15 p.m. (except on early-release days) to 6 p.m. Children will participate in STEAM activities which offer them the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
“I’m always looking for new ideas and trying new experiments,” Winrow said.
Sometimes she utilizes resources developed by the South Dakota Afterschool Network.
Their TMC (think, make, create) trailers have activities in totes with lesson plans for providers.
“You just have to take stuff out of the totes and make it happen,” she indicated.
Other activities include swimming twice a week, board games, arts and crafts, and homework assistance.
An open house will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.
During that time, parents can register their children and ask questions.
The informal event will allow parents to familiarize themselves with the facility and meet Winrow, who coordinates the afterschool program.