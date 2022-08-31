CHILDREN'S LIBRARIAN Court Weck is using her language skills to offer Spanish-speaking patrons more options. The library now has children's books in Spanish and storytime will be offered monthly in Spanish.
Like the seasons which change, each offering something new to enjoy, the Madison Public Library continues to renew itself with new and exciting programming.
This fall, under the leadership of new children’s librarian Court Weck, both children’s space and children’s programming are evolving to reflect her vision and strengths. This is most evident in “Cuentos y Canciones,” children’s programming which will be offered monthly in Spanish.
“We’re a public library. If our public speaks Spanish, we do, too,” Weck said. “We have to reflect our community demographics.”
The program will be offered at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month from September through December. In addition, the library is adding board books and preschool books in Spanish to the collection.
Children’s storytime is evolving into “Littles at the Library,” programming which focuses each week on a different skillset. In addition to reading, children will be engaged in movement and in what Weck calls “mini makers lab,” which offers art and science activities.
“I developed this doing homeschooling during the pandemic,” Weck explained.
Her children were preschool and kindergarten age at the time. She has even written a song, and is learning to play the ukulele, so she can teach children the song to help them remember five key concepts: we talk; we sing; we read; we write; we play.
“Littles at the Library” will be offered in the main library on the children’s side of the circulation desk. The children’s area has been reorganized to create an open area which can be used more flexibly.
“It’s more inviting to families who come to the library,” Weck indicated.
It also allows parents and caregivers to participate in “Littles at the Library.” Weck hopes that by participating, they will pick up new ideas for engaging their children in reading and other activities.
“Littles at the Library” will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning the week of Sept. 12. This fall program will wrap up the week of Oct. 24.
The room formerly used for storytime has been transformed into a “Maker Space.” Various tools the library owns, such as a 3-D printer and a Cricut, have been moved into that room. Policies for using the space and programming for that space are still being developed.
Weck envisions offering an afterschool program twice monthly where Dakota State University students engage students in learning activities. She is currently working on the details and will introduce a schedule when the details have been finalized.
“I’m hoping for more partnerships,” Weck said. “Anyone who has a skill should contact me.”
The Teen Board continues to be active in planning activities designed specifically for teens. At present, they are planning an after-hours event in October during which they will play life-sized Candyland. Some of the props have already been constructed.
As with the Maker Space, the details for that event have not been finalized.
To launch the fall season at the library – and to offer a special “Library Card Sign-up Month” activity – Weck has worked with part-time library employee Joy Hawkes to organize a unique opportunity for children to interact with DSU athletes. On Sept. 6 and again on Sept. 8, DSU athletes will read from 5:30-7 p.m.
“Athletes will be in groups of two or three,” Weck explained. They will read and answer questions for about 30 minutes and then another group will take over.
“You can come at any time and jump into a group,” she said. Athletes will be in their uniforms, offering families a great photo opportunity.