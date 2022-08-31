Weck adds Spanish programming

CHILDREN'S LIBRARIAN Court Weck is using her language skills to offer Spanish-speaking patrons more options. The library now has children's books in Spanish and storytime will be offered monthly in Spanish.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Like the seasons which change, each offering something new to enjoy, the Madison Public Library continues to renew itself with new and exciting programming.

This fall, under the leadership of new children’s librarian Court Weck, both children’s space and children’s programming are evolving to reflect her vision and strengths. This is most evident in “Cuentos y Canciones,” children’s programming which will be offered monthly in Spanish.