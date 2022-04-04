Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/03/22 02:12 CFS22-01805 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

04/03/22 02:20 CFS22-01806 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

04/03/22 02:47 CFS22-01807 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SD HWY 34

04/03/22 07:46 CFS22-01808 Harassment Completed/Settled by Phone S CENTENNIAL AVE WENTWORTH

04/03/22 09:08 CFS22-01809 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

04/03/22 10:45 CFS22-01810 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD

04/03/22 12:00 CFS22-01811 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

04/03/22 12:23 CFS22-01812 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

04/03/22 17:15 CFS22-01813 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

04/03/22 21:53 CFS22-01814 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO 463RD AVE RUTLAND

Total Records: 10