Law Enforcement Blotter Feb 12, 2023 Feb 12, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:02/11/23 08:01 CFS23-00924 Alarm Fire False Alarm SW 10TH ST MADISON02/11/23 08:14 CFS23-00925 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON02/11/23 08:36 CFS23-00926 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.013645, -97.0990102/11/23 09:01 CFS23-00927 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S GARFIELD AVE MADISON02/11/23 09:51 CFS23-00928 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON02/11/23 11:23 CFS23-00930 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N DIVISION AVE02/11/23 12:20 CFS23-00931 Traffic Hazard Information/Administrative SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON02/11/23 12:34 CFS23-00932 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy N HARTH AVE MADISON02/11/23 12:41 CFS23-00933 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone SW 10TH ST MADISON02/11/23 13:13 CFS23-00934 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON02/11/23 13:47 CFS23-00935 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH02/11/23 14:52 CFS23-00936 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS N VAN EPS AVE MADISON02/11/23 15:48 CFS23-00937 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON02/11/23 16:00 CFS23-00938 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON02/11/23 19:50 CFS23-00939 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON02/11/23 20:25 CFS23-00940 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON02/11/23 20:48 CFS23-00941 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS SW 2ND ST MADISON02/11/23 23:00 CFS23-00942 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON02/11/23 23:54 CFS23-00943 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 12TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 19