The city of Madison will pay for the Law Enforcement Basic Certification Course for a recent hire by the Police Department.
Monday night, commissioners authorized Mayor Marshall Dennert to sign a Law Enforcement Officer Certification Agreement with Frank Mottl. Under the agreement, the city will pay for Mottl’s time attending the 12-13-week course in Pierre. After he completes training, Mottl would be required to remain a Madison police officer for three years.
Police Chief Justin Meyer said that the agreement is something the police department has been doing for five or six years when they hire someone who isn’t currently a certified law enforcement officer.
“It’s a way to protect our investment in to an individual so they don’t turn around and leave and go to a larger agency right after they get out of certification,” said Meyer.
According to the agreement, the city will pay Mottl $23.95 per hour for 40 hours per week for the training. If Mottl leaves the Madison Police Department or is terminated before the three years, he would be required to reimburse the city for 100% of the wages paid to him during his attendance at the Law Enforcement Basic Certification Course “in excess of that amount earned above the federal minimum wage then in effect.”