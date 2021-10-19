Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

10/18/21 00:49 CFS21-06926 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

10/18/21 06:41 CFS21-06927 Traffic Hazard Referred to Partner Agency 44.145352, -96.849504

10/18/21 06:51 CFS21-06928 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

10/18/21 09:13 CFS21-06929 Theft No Report Taken 243RD ST MADISON

10/18/21 09:24 CFS21-06930 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

10/18/21 12:25 CFS21-06931 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

10/18/21 15:33 CFS21-06932 Medical Fall Patient Transported MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

10/18/21 15:53 CFS21-06933 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 241ST ST MADISON

10/18/21 15:56 CFS21-06934 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

10/18/21 16:15 CFS21-06935 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

10/18/21 18:22 CFS21-06936 Parking Complaint Completed/Settled by Phone MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON

10/18/21 18:52 CFS21-06937 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone SOUTH LAKE TRAIL WENTWORTH

10/18/21 19:00 CFS21-06938 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate

10/18/21 19:47 CFS21-06939 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

10/18/21 20:21 CFS21-06940 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S MILWAUKEE AVE WENTWORTH

10/18/21 20:51 CFS21-06941 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON

10/18/21 21:13 CFS21-06942 Fire Vehicle Fire Control or Extinguishment WFD LAKE DR WENTWORTH

Total Records: 17