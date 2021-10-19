law enforcement blotter Oct 19, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/18/21 00:49 CFS21-06926 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON10/18/21 06:41 CFS21-06927 Traffic Hazard Referred to Partner Agency 44.145352, -96.84950410/18/21 06:51 CFS21-06928 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON10/18/21 09:13 CFS21-06929 Theft No Report Taken 243RD ST MADISON10/18/21 09:24 CFS21-06930 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON10/18/21 12:25 CFS21-06931 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON10/18/21 15:33 CFS21-06932 Medical Fall Patient Transported MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON10/18/21 15:53 CFS21-06933 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 241ST ST MADISON10/18/21 15:56 CFS21-06934 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON10/18/21 16:15 CFS21-06935 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON10/18/21 18:22 CFS21-06936 Parking Complaint Completed/Settled by Phone MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON10/18/21 18:52 CFS21-06937 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone SOUTH LAKE TRAIL WENTWORTH10/18/21 19:00 CFS21-06938 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate10/18/21 19:47 CFS21-06939 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/18/21 20:21 CFS21-06940 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S MILWAUKEE AVE WENTWORTH10/18/21 20:51 CFS21-06941 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON10/18/21 21:13 CFS21-06942 Fire Vehicle Fire Control or Extinguishment WFD LAKE DR WENTWORTHTotal Records: 17 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Debra Von Behren Donna Brown New LAIC director comes with area connections, banking experience Barbara Olson 2 dead; child sustains life-threatening injuries in crash John Habeger Troy Trygstad accident law enforcement blotter Aric Stien Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists