The world needs to inspire people to create better ways of doing things. To empower and support these individuals, the Global Entrepreneurship Network is hosting its 15th Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) Nov. 14-20.
People in 200 countries will attend an estimated 40,000 events. Dakota State University’s Paulson Cyber Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center is hosting one of these events, on Monday.
The featured speaker is Russell Karim, a serial entrepreneur, programmer and fashion supply chain enthusiast. He has received several leadership and entrepreneurship awards, including the 2019 Outstanding Immigrant Business Award from the National Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit.
Over the last 10 years, Karim has started six businesses in the social, food and fashion industries. His current company is Dhakai, launched in 2021, which he is building to be the number one platform for sustainable and ethical sourcing.
He has seen the struggles of people who work in the fashion and apparel industry in his home country of Bangladesh, and he sees this company’s role as something meaningful.
Karim will speak to various groups across campus throughout the day. The public is invited to an event at Madison Cyber Labs, beginning with a 5 p.m. reception, followed by the presentation at 5:30 p.m.
“I am looking forward to visiting DSU and sharing my entrepreneurial journey with students, faculties and the community,” Karim said.
“I will be sharing my stories from Bangladesh to the United States and from entrepreneurial student to serial entrepreneur. I will talk about my failures, challenges and found resources along this journey. I hope to encourage our students to start early in this entrepreneurial journey,” he said.