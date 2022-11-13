Russell Karim

Russell Karim

The world needs to inspire people to create better ways of doing things. To empower and support these individuals, the Global Entrepreneurship Network is hosting its 15th Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) Nov. 14-20.

People in 200 countries will attend an estimated 40,000 events. Dakota State University’s Paulson Cyber Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center is hosting one of these events, on Monday.