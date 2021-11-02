Lake County commissioners learned on Tuesday morning that a recent inquiry suggested the county is asking too much for a liquor license which is currently available.
In the process of renewing liquor licenses for 2022, County Auditor Paula Barrick reported she had received an inquiry from an individual who was not willing to leave a name. During the course of the conversation, the caller indicated an unwillingness to pay $50,000.
Barrick noted former State’s Attorney Manuel de Castro had recommended that valuation. Commissioners were unable to recall how long the license has been available, but they did not feel action was necessary at this time.
“Part of me thinks that with the growth we’ll see in the next few years, we should hold on to it,” Commissioner Dennis Slaughter said.
Currently, seven businesses hold liquor licenses in the county: Broadwater 2014, Inc, Blucabana, LLC; Madison Country Club, Inc.; The Lakes Bar and Grill; URBAR The Point, LLC; Hef’s package off-sale; and Sea Store, retail. In recommending approval of these licenses, Barrick noted taxes and license fees had been paid.
“I have spoken to the sheriff, and he has no issues with any of them,” she said.
In other business, the commission:
— Acknowledged receipt of a request for assistance from Lakeview Township for the Rural Access Infrastructure Fund small structure inventory. In September, the county held a meeting for township officials to explain the state-funded program which will make it easier to obtain FEMA funds in the future.
The county hired an experienced consultant to conduct the inventory and asked only that townships complete the request for assistance which would designate a point-of-contact to provide assistance if necessary. Townships will not bear any of the cost for the project.
— Approved a utility occupancy application from ITC to install a service drop for a new house and two from Sioux Valley Energy for underground cable.
— Approved four utility occupancy applications from the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System to install a steel casing pipe and PVC carrier pipe under county highways. This pipe will be used for the transmission of treated drinking water.
Paperwork indicates the pipeline is for Madison Service Line Segment Four, which will run along 465th Avenue from 239th Street to 237th Street, and then along 237th Street to 462nd Avenue. At that intersection, it will turn north and run for two miles to 235th Street until it once again turns west and runs to 459th Avenue.
— Renewed the county’s agreement with Pictometry International, Corp. for another six years. Pictometry is an aerial measurement company that develops software which uses aerial photography in mapping. The service is used by the Office of Equalization.
— Entered into a memorandum of understanding with the City of Madison which will enable the city to utilize Pictometry imagery by formally becoming an Authorized Subdivision of the county. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, indicated the city would pay 10% of the initial project costs.
— Accepted the resignation of Ashley Allgaier, clerk and administrative assistant in the Office of Equalization. She will work part-time at her discretion through Dec. 17.