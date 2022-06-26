Next year, Manitou will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Gehl plant opening in Madison – although the plant didn’t come under Manitou ownership until 2008. To celebrate, the company is planning a significant expansion.
This was just one tidbit of information Jeff Minnaert, plant manager, provided on Thursday night as the guest speaker at the Lake Area Improvement Corporation’s annual meeting. He spoke after the business portion of the meeting was conducted.
Before talking about the expansion, though, he provided background on both the Manitou company – which was started in France following World War II – and the plant itself – which has grown from 20,000 square feet in 1973.
Minnaert indicated Manitou is still 64% family owned and did €1.9 billion (euros) in sales last year, 82% of which were outside France. He reported that in addition to having plants in France and the U.S., Manitou has plants in Italy and India.
“Some of the skid loaders we used to make in Madison are now made in India,” he said.
The expansion in Madison and a similar one in Yankton are intended to help the company achieve the goal of having over $200 million in sales in the U.S., according to Minnaert. To achieve this, the company needs to expand capabilities and opted to do this by expanding locally.
This was done for a couple of reasons. First, the existing plant does everything from start to finish, beginning with laser-cutting the pieces and following through with bending the pieces and welding them.
“When they came over and saw what we were doing in South Dakota, they were amazed,” Minnaert reported. In the future, though, the company will begin to outsource some of the parts.
“We don’t have those farm kids anymore who are used to working on things. We have to train them,” he explained.
The second reason for expanding South Dakota plants has to do with the Midwestern work ethic, which Minnaert described as “second to none.” He illustrated by describing how the company rebounded from the 2019 flood in seven weeks instead of the six months anticipated in France.
“Our team, instead of sitting at home and being paid by the insurance company, were there working,” Minnaert said.
He said 80,000 square feet will be added to the Madison plant and 60,000 to the Yankton plant. Over the next five years, equipment will be upgraded and the workflow streamlined.
“The new plant will allow us to be more efficient,” Minnaert noted.
In addition, energy efficiency will also be a priority because Manitou is a “green company” and will be incorporating features such as skylights and windows.
Minnaert provided a schematic of the planned expansion and described how the workflow would improve. Among the improvements will be a sheltered storage area. The May derecho demonstrated the benefits of this.
“We had 280 machines in the yard which were basically sandblasted by the gravel,” he said. Those machines are currently being reworked.
Business conducted
As part of the business meeting, a quick overview of LAIC financials was approved. The organization now has more than $11.9 million in assets, with liabilities approaching $7.8 million. In 2021, property sold generated $1,057,453 in revenue, increasing assets by $656,851.
Executive Director Brooke Rollag provided a recap of 2021. In addition to noting another English as a Second Language class was offered and the Downtown Façade Program has been continued with 15 applications submitted, she said a $200,000 grant from Lake County will be used to purchase property for a day care center.
She reported on the sale of property and infrastructure improvements in the Lakeview Industrial Park before reporting on housing in the area. Rollag noted that as of Thursday, there were seven single-family homes available in Madison, but 21 projects were under construction in Cyber Estates and 200 lots have been zoned and platted for development around Lake Madison.
She also reported the housing study will be updated in 2022. In addition, she said Heritage Senior Living is expanding with 19 independent living and 31 assisted living units. The current facility will become a memory care facility.
Rollag concluded by reporting the Forward Madison 4 capital campaign had concluded with LAIC exceeding the $1.1 million goal.
“Most of all, I want to say ‘Thank you’ to all our partners,” she said in concluding her overview.
Award presented
Mike Larson, manager of the new Runnings store located at 1212 S. Industry Ave., accepted the 2022 Growth and Achievement Award at the annual meeting. The new 70,000-square-foot facility opened in October, becoming more than a farm store.
Although the farm department was expanded, the new facility also has large clothing and sporting goods departments in addition to offering tools, hardware, housewares, automotive and pet supplies.
“It really exceeded all our expectations,” Larson said in accepting the award.