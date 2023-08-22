The Trojan students returned to Dakota State University for their first day of classes of the new school year on Monday, but they were welcomed by more than the faculty, student groups and residential hall staff.
An excessive heat warning greeted students and faculty as they returned to campus. The heat warning began Monday and is projected to end at 10 p.m. Wednesday. In Madison, the Tuesday high was 100 degrees, but due to the humidity levels, the heat index can reach dangerous heights.
The National Weather Service recommends people drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and keep inside and in air-conditioned rooms. It’s also recommended that people check up on more vulnerable relatives, particularly those who are seniors or children, and refrain from leaving children or pets outside or in non-air-conditioned vehicles.
To help battle the heat, DSU offered water bottles at various stations throughout campus, and classes continued on as normal.
Many DSU freshmen moved into student housing last Friday, with older students moving in over the weekend, and were prepared to head to their first classes.
Lek Mayoe is a freshman student joining the Trojans from Thailand. She moved to Madison about two months ago and had her first day at school Monday. Currently, she is focusing on English as a second language. Her biggest challenge on the first day was finding out which rooms her class was in, as she already knew the names of the buildings. After getting some help from another student, she had her first class at DSU.
“My first day was great,” she said. “We introduced each other and got to know each other.”
Mayoe said she has enjoyed the beauty of South Dakota so far and is looking forward to seeing more. The weather, however, was not a problem. Unlike many local students, the heat did not faze her.
“Being here is pretty good, and the environment is kind of cool compared to my country,” she said.
Fletcher Arndt is another freshman. The Sioux Falls local is majoring in cyber operations. His first day of classes was enjoyable, and he said he wants to challenge himself through his coursework this year.
“I’m pretty excited for it. I’ve been interested in it [computer science] since early high school and I decided to pursue it here,” he said.
Arndt said he is most excited about meeting new people and making friends. He recommends that every new student reach out to new people, especially if they haven’t yet, and build a network of supporters.
“I’ve met so many new people here already. It’s a really friendly campus. Everyone loves to be involved and they involve you,” he said. “For classes, it’s been great. The teachers have been very cooperative and very easy-going.”
Jacob Vogel is a senior majoring in game design, and he will graduate in December. Originally, Vogel is from north of St. Paul. Vogel said his first day back in class was “fantastic” and that he has enjoyed reconnecting with his professors and friends who he didn’t see over the summer.
This will be his first year returning to the dorms after several years on-campus. Since he is graduating in six months, he didn’t want to sign a full-year lease for an off-campus apartment.
“I’m a little excited and dreading actually living on campus, because it’s definitely more convenient but the space restrictions are definitely still there. It’s a bit of a trade-off,” he said.