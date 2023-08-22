The Trojan students returned to Dakota State University for their first day of classes of the new school year on Monday, but they were welcomed by more than the faculty, student groups and residential hall staff.

An excessive heat warning greeted students and faculty as they returned to campus. The heat warning began Monday and is projected to end at 10 p.m. Wednesday. In Madison, the Tuesday high was 100 degrees, but due to the humidity levels, the heat index can reach dangerous heights.