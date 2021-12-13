Purchase Access

Lowell Salonen

Lowell D. Salonen, 91, of Colman, died on Dec. 12, 2021 at his home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Fri., Dec. 17, at Colman Lutheran Church. Visitation is Thursday from 5–7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman.

Salonen was born on Sept. 12, 1930, at Castlewood. He married J. Charmane Olson on June 5, 1954, at Lake Norden.

Survivors include his wife, Charmane; 3 sons, Richard (Bonnie), Timothy (Patricia) and Brian (Ruth); 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce Jenkins.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Leigh Michele; and 6 siblings.

www.skrochfc.com

Service information

Dec 16
Visitation
Thursday, December 16, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman
214 N. Main St
Colman, SD 57017
Dec 16
Prayer Service
Thursday, December 16, 2021
7:00PM
Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman
214 N. Main St
Colman, SD 57017
Dec 17
Funeral Service
Friday, December 17, 2021
10:30AM
Colman Lutheran Church
213 S. Allen Ave
Colman, SD 57017
