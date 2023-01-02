Law Enforcement Blotter Jan 2, 2023 Jan 2, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:01/01/23 00:02 CFS23-00001 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON01/01/23 00:20 CFS23-00002 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.158043, -96.9504601/01/23 02:38 CFS23-00003 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO LENOLA HTS WENTWORTH01/01/23 03:20 CFS23-00004 Animal Other Non-Reportable Accident LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON01/01/23 05:16 CFS23-00006 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS N OLIVE AVE MADISON01/01/23 10:00 CFS23-00007 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON01/01/23 10:12 CFS23-00008 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON01/01/23 12:54 CFS23-00009 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON01/01/23 14:14 CFS23-00010 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone WEST LAKE DR MADISON01/01/23 14:16 CFS23-00011 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON01/01/23 14:39 CFS23-00012 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON01/01/23 15:51 CFS23-00013 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone JOHNSONS POINT RD MADISON01/01/23 16:47 CFS23-00014 Welfare Check Patient Transported MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON01/01/23 21:34 CFS23-00015 Gas Leak Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD NE 6TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 14 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular County landowners voice numerous concerns with pipeline project Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing Rodeo Queen lessons apply to classroom House fire occurs here on Christmas Eve Hungry pheasant County meeting is Tuesday Dakota Ethanol looks to continue carbon intensity reduction through Summit Carbon Solutions partnership Summit Carbon Solutions promises economic, agricultural, environmental benefits with new pipeline Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride makes final stop in Madison Ellsworth Air Force Base bomber set for Rose Bowl flyovers Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form