Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/04/22 05:57 CFS22-01815 Suspicious Vehicle Information/Administrative SD HIGHWAY 34

04/04/22 06:57 CFS22-01816 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate SD HWY 34 E

04/04/22 07:46 CFS22-01817 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S VAN EPS AVE MADISON

04/04/22 08:05 CFS22-01818 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS S LIBERTY AVE MADISON

04/04/22 08:48 CFS22-01819 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD W CENTER ST

04/04/22 09:37 CFS22-01820 Warrant Service Unable to Locate MPD NE 4TH ST

04/04/22 10:09 CFS22-01821 Trespass Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

04/04/22 12:17 CFS22-01822 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD 224TH ST RAMONA

04/04/22 13:14 CFS22-01823 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NE 3RD ST8 MADISON

04/04/22 13:46 CFS22-01824 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

04/04/22 14:29 CFS22-01825 Medical Patient Transported LCSO NORDSTROMS TRL

04/04/22 14:52 CFS22-01826 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N GRANT AVE MADISON

04/04/22 14:54 CFS22-01827 Fire Structure Assistance Given CFD 455TH AVE

04/04/22 15:18 CFS22-01828 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative 44.170811, -96.75957

04/04/22 16:11 CFS22-01829 Welfare Check Unable to Locate LCSO WENTWORTH

04/04/22 16:18 CFS22-01831 Juvenile Report Taken LCSO W 2ND ST RAMONA

04/04/22 18:01 CFS22-01832 Welfare Check MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

04/04/22 18:11 CFS22-01833 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SILVER CREEK DR

04/04/22 18:52 CFS22-01834 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N KANSAS AVE MADISON

04/04/22 18:58 CFS22-01835 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD

04/04/22 19:12 CFS22-01836 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

04/04/22 19:59 CFS22-01837 Disorderly Report Taken MPD MADISON

04/04/22 21:02 CFS22-01838 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N KANSAS AVE MADISON

04/04/22 21:28 CFS22-01839 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

04/04/22 21:38 CFS22-01840 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON

04/04/22 21:54 CFS22-01841 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

04/04/22 22:26 CFS22-01842 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

Total Records: 27