VANCOUVER, Wash. – Dakota State University represented the North Star Athletic Association for the fourth consecutive year at the 66th annual NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships on Friday at Fort Vancouver Historical Site. The Trojans finished 34th overall as a team after tallying 940 points in the national meet.
A total of 330 runners competed in the men’s 8K race. Milligan (Tenn.) won the national team title with 115 points. Zouhair Talbi of Oklahoma City won the individual title in a time of 24 minutes, 43.1 seconds.
Taylor Myers paced the Trojans with a second-place finish for 175th with a time of 27 minutes, 22.4 seconds. Evan Slominski was 238th place in 27 minutes, 59.7 seconds and Cody Farland was 262nd in 28 minutes, 18.3 seconds.
Martin Bailey clocked a time of 28 minutes, 20.9 seconds to finish 268th for the Trojans. Colter Elkin was 276th in 28:25 and Tyler Kennedy 295th in 28:44.9. Dylan Hilger rounded the men’s team with a 307th-place finish in 29 minutes, 30.2 seconds.
Jacia Christiansen wrapped up her stellar cross-country career at DSU with a 206th-place finish in 20 minutes, 29.2 seconds at the 42nd annual NAIA Women’s Cross-Country National Championship.
Christiansen finished as a four-time NSAA Women’s Cross-Country All-Conference runner at DSU. She was named the league’s most valuable runner during the 2020 conference meet in Madison.
A total of 338 runners competed in the NAIA women’s 5K race. Alyssa Bearzi of Milligan won the individual title in 18 minutes, 14.9 seconds, fueling the team to its national title with 122 points.