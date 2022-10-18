Barger, Bickett place at Winter Nationals By LARRY LEEDS Contributing Writer Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two area race car drivers competed in the 49th annual Winter Nationals at Devils Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. Ramona’s Ryan Bickett and Madison’s Nate Barger raced in the two-day event.On Friday, Bickett placed seventh in the B-Main 1 event while Barger was 11th. Winning the race was Chase Randall of Waco, Texas.Bickett was fifth in his heat race and Barger was 10th in his heat race.Winning the A-Main was Blake Hahn Sapulpa, Okla.On Saturday night, Barger placed 12th in the B-Main 1, which was won by Roger Crockett of Broken Arrow, Okla.Bickett finished eighth in the B-Main 2 event and Zach Chappell of Talala, Okla. won the race.Brager was ninth in his heat race while Bickett was 10th in his heat race.Hahn won the A-Main for the second time during the weekend. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Chief deputy expresses interest in serving as Lake County sheriff Editorial: A great speaker is coming to Madison Second round of breast cancer defeated Law Enforcement Blotter Veterans Honor Park used for flag retirement ceremony Daughter is born Prep Sports Roundup: Raiders go 4-0 at conference tournament United Way donors could win $500 gift card Law Enforcement Blotter Letter to the Editor Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists