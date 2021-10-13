Terry Schultz, president of the Lake Area Development Corporation, ended the Forward 4 Madison kick-off event on Tuesday evening with a joke.
“It will be as secure as a presidential election,” he deadpanned in asking those in attendance to complete the pledge form found in brochures on tables and drop them off before leaving. A ripple of laughter spread across the room.
Forward 4 Madison is the fourth fund-raising campaign LAIC has embarked on since 2006. Schultz said the goal is to raise more than the $1.2 million raised with the last campaign.
The short event moved from high note to high note, beginning with the introduction of the new LAIC executive director. Brooke Rollag brings 15 years of banking experience to the position. She congratulated LAIC on its successes while noting there is always more to do.
Denise Guzzetta, vice president of Talent and Workforce Development with the Sioux Falls Development Foundation and guest speaker for the event, talked about her organization’s efforts to both keep young people in South Dakota and attract individuals from outside the state.
“We’re seeing a lot of need for more people,” she told those in attendance.
Guzzetta said the kinds of part-time jobs high school students once held are disappearing, so the foundation is working to align learning experiences with interests.
“We have a lot of kids in our system who do not have a path before them,” she said.
To address this, they are looking at industries with a potential for growth and developing learning activities around those for young students. When they are in high school, the foundation is helping those students make career connections.
“We want to see these kids in internships with employers,” Guzzetta said.
In addition, the foundation sponsored Talent Draft Day to address the twin challenges of students either not completing college or completing college and leaving the state. With this experience, they offer students the opportunity to experience campus life.
“We’re working with all of our higher education institutions to solve what we believe is a solvable issue,” Guzzetta said.
She also extended an invitation for business leaders in Madison to attend the WIN in Workforce Summit which will be held in Sioux Falls later this month. She noted the one-day conference will include nine breakout sessions.
“We get a lot of different opinions. We get a lot of different strategies. Everyone leaves with at least one idea,” Guzzetta said.
Before asking for support from the community, Schultz highlighted LAIC accomplishments:
• In partnership with the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, LAIC sponsored the Downtown Façade Grant Program which provided matching grants of up to $5,000 for qualifying businesses to help cover the costs of upgrading their facades.
• A daycare committee has been formed and is exploring options.
• New construction in the Lakeview Industrial Park in the last five years has included Infotech Solutions, Midwest House Movers, Runnings, Best Western Plus Lakeview Hotel, FirstLine Funding Group and two spec buildings, one of which has been sold to Sly Dog.
• Also in the industrial park, Global Polymer has acquired more land for expansion, and Fox Holdings will be putting in a new building south of Runnings which will include an office for physical therapy and Fox Promotions.
• A Downtown Master Plan is being developed. Goals include improving connectivity between Dakota State University and downtown, strengthening safety and accessibility, and creating a destination for area residents and visitors.
• Turn lanes on SD-34 at Division Avenue and Industry Avenue are currently being installed.
Schultz also outlined the six goals set for the Forward 4 Madison campaign: workforce development, industrial park growth, business retention and recruitment, entrepreneurship, community engagement and attraction and retail development. Prior to the kick-off, $365,000 had been raised.
“Get the word out there,” Schultz said in drawing the meeting to a close. “The university is rising, as Dr. G says, and so is Madison.”
Dr. G is DSU President José-Marie Griffiths.