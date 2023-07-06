The Dakota State University Athletic Department announced the annual awards virtually on Monday, including the most outstanding athletes and Dusty Andersen Memorial award.

Tordsen decided to come back to Dakota State University for the 2022-23 season to use up his COVID athletic eligibility. He collected two North Star Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field All-Conference honors by winning the weight throw with a conference meet record of 18.87 meters and earning a runner-up finish in the shot put with a toss of 15.76 meters.