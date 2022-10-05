Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/04/22 01:14 CFS22-06465 Disorderly Unable to Locate MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON10/04/22 07:29 CFS22-06466 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N LIBERTY AVE MADISON10/04/22 07:48 CFS22-06467 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 6TH ST MADISON10/04/22 07:57 CFS22-06468 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON10/04/22 08:15 CFS22-06469 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 448TH AVE MADISON10/04/22 08:37 CFS22-06470 MVA Report Taken MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON10/04/22 08:41 CFS22-06471 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO E CENTER ST MADISON10/04/22 10:00 CFS22-06472 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS N BLANCHE AVE MADISON10/04/22 12:15 CFS22-06474 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON10/04/22 13:01 CFS22-06475 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone NE 1ST ST COMMUNICAT MADISON10/04/22 14:14 CFS22-06476 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/04/22 18:03 CFS22-06478 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON10/04/22 18:26 CFS22-06479 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON10/04/22 19:12 CFS22-06480 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S 10TH ST MADISON10/04/22 19:18 CFS22-06481 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON10/04/22 21:21 CFS22-06482 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N VAN EPS MADISON10/04/22 21:23 CFS22-06483 Order Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON10/04/22 21:53 CFS22-06484 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 18 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular New sound, screen, and luxury seating at Dakota Cinema County commissioners to fill sheriff vacancy quickly City OKs donation of former Runnings property to LAIC DSU professor Dr. Justin Blessinger brings Accessible Tech to Spirit of Madison Marching Band Rutland natives become Guinness World Record holders Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in South Dakota Injury accident reported Peyton Groft becomes DSU's all-time digs leader MCWC: Water provided opportunity for growth; lack creates barrier Pumpkin train attracts families from around the region Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our email newsletters Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists