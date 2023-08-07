Despite Mother Nature being somewhat disagreeable, Prairie Village’s 29th annual Madison Car Show celebrated another successful showcase on Sunday.
The historic grounds were lined with classic cars that spanned multiple eras, with notable manufacturers including Chevrolet, Ford and Chrysler.
Around 30 vehicles were on display at the show. While weather concerns resulted in a lower turnout than in previous years, there were still plenty of vintage vehicles to admire.
One of these was John Rounds’ 1932 Ford Coupe. The vehicle was a brilliant red, with the original interior and upholstery in near mint condition. Hailing from Iroquois, Rounds explained that the Coupe is the most recent addition to his now 12-car collection.
“I’ve got a bunch of them,” Rounds noted. “I’ve loved old cars since I was a little kid.”
Rounds’ passion paid off, as his Coupe earned first place in the “cars & pickups to 1949” category. Second place went to Cal Muikenburg’s 1928 Chrysler 72, and third place went to Mike McPeek’s 1930 Ford A.
This passion could be seen in every person with a car on display, as each was eager to tell the stories of their vehicles.
One of the most intriguing pieces at the show was Madison native Fred Lebahn’s homemade push car, which he has used in several local sprint car races.
“The grandkids call it ‘Whoopie’,” Lebahn said, smiling.
“Whoopie” has been Lebahn’s passion project for decades, with its bright yellow exterior and detailed wood finishing highlighting his dedication to craftmanship.
“I was 19 when I started it,” Lebahn added.
Owners spending years or even decades on their vehicles was a common theme throughout the show. Another example was Travis Rus’ cherry red 1967 Ford Mustang.
“I’ve had it probably 17 years, but it took me a little over 15 to redo it all,” Rus explained.
These years of work culminated in a first-place finish in the “cars 1964-1968” category in his Prairie Village Car Show debut. Mark Palmquist’s 1965 Ford Mustang earned second place, with Don Maag’s 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle receiving third place.
Throughout the event, visitors were free to ask the owners questions on their cars, with answers happily provided. Visitors also carried out the voting for the event’s various awards.
There were 11 categories, although no cars were submitted for the “1959-1963” category or the “pickups 1980-2022” category.
David and Barbara Hanson had the only entry in the “cars 1950-1958” category, and they also drove away with the “People’s Choice Award,” cementing their status as a crowd favorite.
In “cars 1969-1979,” Mattke Ranch’s 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo took first, Donald Arens’ 1973 Plymouth Duster took second, and Kevin Ernster’s 1969 Chevelle 300 Deluxe took third.
Braydon Hanson’s 1984 Chevrolet Caprice Classic was the sole entry for “cars 1980-1999,” and Dave and Mindee Meyer’s 2001 Chevrolet Corvette was only representative for “cars 2000-2022.”
For “pickups 1950-1979,” Mattke Ranch earned first place for his 1979 Ford F250XLT. Austin Olson’s 1976 Ford F250CC received second, and Dawson Anderson’s 1959 Ford F250 earned third.
Mariah Luze’s 2011 Ford Fusion was the only vehicle for the unique category of “tuners,” which are modified cars up to 2022 in model.
In a hat-trick performance, Mattke Ranch received its third first-place finish in the “modified muscle cars” category for his 1969 Chevrolet Nova. Matt Phelps’ 1936 Chevrolet Pickup received second.
The car show is one of several events at Prairie Village leading up to the 60th annual Steam Threshing Jamboree, which is set for Aug. 24-27.
Additionally, Prairie Village is holding a raffle for an exclusive, handmade 1/16th model of a McCormick-Deering Thresher, one of the iconic pieces of equipment showcased at the jamboree.
Tickets are $25 each, or five tickets for $100. They can be purchased through the Prairie Village gift shop. The drawing will be held on the last day of the jamboree at noon in the gazebo just north of the Lawrence Welk Opera House.
Proceeds will benefit the Prairie Village building repair and construction fund. Of note, participants must be at least 18 years old to enter, and the winner does not to be present to win.