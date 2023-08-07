Ford Coupe

JOHN ROUNDS' 1932 Ford Coupe was a crowd favorite at the 29th annual Prairie Village Car Show on Sunday. He walked away with first place in the "cars & pickups to 1949" category.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Despite Mother Nature being somewhat disagreeable, Prairie Village’s 29th annual Madison Car Show celebrated another successful showcase on Sunday.

The historic grounds were lined with classic cars that spanned multiple eras, with notable manufacturers including Chevrolet, Ford and Chrysler.