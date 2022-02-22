Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/21/22 00:46 CFS22-00970 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate LCSO 459TH AVE WENTWORTH

02/21/22 00:51 CFS22-00971 Agency Assist Assistance Given MPD 459TH AVE WENTWORTH

02/21/22 07:14 CFS22-00972 Medical Patient Transported EMS ASHMONT RD MADISON

02/21/22 08:07 CFS22-00973 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942993, -97.07416

02/21/22 10:06 CFS22-00974 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

02/21/22 13:24 CFS22-00975 Animal Loose Information/Administrative MUSTANG DR NUNDA

02/21/22 13:41 CFS22-00976 Medical Patient Transported WFD 461A AVE WENTWORTH

02/21/22 16:54 CFS22-00977 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

02/21/22 17:25 CFS22-00978 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

02/21/22 19:17 CFS22-00979 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

02/21/22 20:23 CFS22-00980 Suspicious Smell/Odor Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

02/21/22 20:47 CFS22-00981 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

02/21/22 21:29 CFS22-00982 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

02/21/22 22:03 CFS22-00983 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 14