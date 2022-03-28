COLMAN – Sioux Valley Energy awarded 32 graduating high school seniors with $17,000 in scholarships this year.
The majority of scholarship funds came from Sioux Valley Energy’s Operation Roundup® program, with additional funds from Basin Electric Power Cooperative, L&O Power Cooperative and the Rodney Park Memorial Scholarship.
A total of 112 young people applied for the scholarships.
“Applications were judged on the basis of grades, work experience, school activities, volunteer community service and an essay question,” said Tim McCarthy, CEO/general manager. “Sioux Valley Energy is proud to help these students reach their future goals through this scholarship program.”
Sioux Valley Energy, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, is a member-owned electric utility, providing reliable electric service at cost-based rates to more than 27,000 homes, farms, businesses and industries in a seven-county area of east-central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.
Students receiving scholarships, along with the award amount, are listed by school:
Arlington High School: Dylan Singrey, $750
Brandon Valley High School: Tayven Badger, $750; Tessa Bowar, $250; Grace Heiberger, $250; Tate Roberts, $750; Rachael Spencer, $250; and Henry Wright, $1,000
Brookings High School: Tara Feucht, $750
Chester Area High School: Preston Dorow, $500 Power Line Scholarship; Wyatt Hansen, $1,000 Rodney Park Memorial Scholarship; Brayden Vogel, $750 Power Line Scholarship
St. Mary’s Catholic High School (Dell Rapids): Noah Reiff, $500 Power Line Scholarship
Elkton High School: Martin Davis, $250
Garretson High School: Jaelyn Benson, $250; Lauren Fick, $750; and Erin Steen, $750
Hills-Beaver Creek High School: Ethan Kruger, $500; Samantha Moser, $250; and Tara Paulsen, $1,000 L&O Power Co-op Scholarship
Madison High School: Cody Klein, $250; and Abigail Morse, $1,000 Basin Electric Power Cooperative Scholarship
O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls): Ellie Jaspers, $250
Oldham-Ramona High School: Will Matson, $500 Power Line Scholarship; and Carter Wermers, $500 Power Line Scholarship
Pipestone Area High School: Elsie O’Neil, $250
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School: Kadin Groen, $250
Sioux Valley High School: Joe Hornick, $250; and Julia Steffensen, $750
Tri-Valley High School: Emma Jackson, $250 and Amanda Oberg, $500
West Central High School: Grace Harden, $750; and Abigail Mitchell, $250