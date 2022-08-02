Purchase Access

The city commission announced at their Monday meeting that the City of Madison had received a Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement award from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

According to a press release from the DANR, this award is given to “public water systems and their system operations specialists [who] had to meet all of the compliance monitoring and reporting requirements, drinking water standards and certification requirements for 2021.”