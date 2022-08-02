The city commission announced at their Monday meeting that the City of Madison had received a Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement award from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
According to a press release from the DANR, this award is given to “public water systems and their system operations specialists [who] had to meet all of the compliance monitoring and reporting requirements, drinking water standards and certification requirements for 2021.”
The system’s operation specialists are Richard Nighbert, Jan Tieman, Jerry Mohr, Kester Dahl, Shawn Wise, Justin Anderson, Chad VanDenHemel, Brodee Stanford, Tyler DeVaney and Dustin Jung.
“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of South Dakota’s drinking water system operators and their efforts to ensure their customers have access to clean drinking water,” DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts said in the press release that was read by the mayor.
“Hats off to our employees,” Mayor Roy Lindsay said.
The commission then took the following actions:
- authorized the mayor to sign Proposal and Agreement Amendment No. 3 — Houston Engineering Inc. — N.W. 9th Street/Union Avenue Reconstruction Project 2022-1. This allows support services to be requested or called upon by the city during the construction phase.
- authorized the mayor to signed Change Order No. 4 — Halme, Inc. — Madison Water System Improvements Phase 2. Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg spoke to the commission about the difficulties the contractor is facing and the need for more monetary support.
- authorized to advertise for a recycling services contract bid. The current contract with Valiant Living expires in January 2023 and commissioners want to see what prices would be with the impact of the current inflation.
The commissioners also announced one vacancy and two openings. The vacancy is on the library board and the position’s term will end in April 2023. The two openings are on the planning committee. One term will end in December 2026 and the other in April 2027.
The next regular commission meeting will be on Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m.