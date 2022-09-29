The Lake County Commission will hold a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to routine business, commissioners will approve an operating transfer for emergency management, unassign American Rescue Plan Act funds for the general and other funds, approve a quote for tree service at the Ramona shop necessary due to storm damage, ratify copier/printer agreements, and approve a memorandum of agreement regarding the South Dakota Opioid Settlement.
Director of Equalization Rick Becker will ask the commission to pass a resolution regarding the annual assessment of property application of discretionary formula to specified properties.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will present the county’s 5-year highway and bridge plan and ask the commissioners to pass a resolution adopting the plan. He will also ask that radios can be declared surplus for the purpose of a trade-in; ask them to approve a utility occupancy application from Sioux Valley Energy and the state Bridge Improvement Grant agreement for preliminary engineering for a structure 40-071-210; and ratify retail purchase orders with RDO for equipment.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, will ask the commission to look at transferring fixed assets between departments, and discuss the RAIF improvement funding application and scoring criteria, and the vacancy in the sheriff’s position.