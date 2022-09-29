The Lake County Commission will hold a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.

In addition to routine business, commissioners will approve an operating transfer for emergency management, unassign American Rescue Plan Act funds for the general and other funds, approve a quote for tree service at the Ramona shop necessary due to storm damage, ratify copier/printer agreements, and approve a memorandum of agreement regarding the South Dakota Opioid Settlement.