Gov. Kristi Noem, wearing boots and jeans, brought her unique blend of hometown bonhomie and political campaigning to the Heartland Summer Conference at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Tuesday morning.
“Russ doesn’t just invite you,” she said of Heartland CEO Russell Olson following his introduction, “he texts you every day until you say, ‘yes’.”
Olson, who served in the state Legislature with Noem more than a decade ago, indicated Heartland invited her to speak at the conference due to the growth the state has seen under her leadership.
“This is our economic development event, and this governor has helped South Dakota lead the nation in economic development,” Olson said during a break in the conference. He cited growth in personal income and tourism as well as in-migration.
“When she kept out state parks open [during the pandemic], our tourism numbers went up. It allowed people to see how great our state is,” Olson said.
When stripped of its jabs at the Biden administration, Noem’s presentation was a message of hope.
She began by praising Heartland, which rolled out its new branding identity – Heartland Energy – earlier in the meeting. Noem indicated their investment in economic development enables the state to be innovative in designing proposals for businesses.
“When you invest in our state, you invest in the people,” Noem said, who then segued into talking briefly about her family. She noted her son-in-law was present at the meeting and made mention of her granddaughter.
“Miss Addie just turned one. She has her pony and her gun,” Noem reported.
She also joked about the close ties that people in the state share.
“I always told my kids, ‘You have to be careful who you date in South Dakota because we might be related’,” she said.
Noem then got into the meat of her presentation by speaking about the need for a secure power grid.
“Here in South Dakota, we have high demand all the time,” she said, noting hot summers and cold winters. “It’s critically important we have the infrastructure out there to meet that need.”
Noem indicated Republican governors oppose the closure of coal-fired power plants which may result now that the Environmental Protection Agency has reinstated wastewater regulations rolled back by the Trump administration. The regulations require power plants to clean toxic heavy metals from wastewater before discharging it into streams and rivers.
She said the governors have written a letter to the EPA and the Southwest Power Pool asking for a delay in closures. Under current regulations, plants have until 2028 to upgrade pollution control equipment or close.
Noem then spoke more broadly about economic development in the state. She said South Dakota has faced challenges in the past, including struggling small towns, decreasing incomes and young people leaving to pursue their dreams.
She reported the state is now first in the nation for growth in personal income. The Bureau of Economic Analysis under the U.S. Department of Commerce confirms this is true for the first quarter of 2022 when South Dakota saw a growth of 8.5%.
Noem also reported an unemployment rate of 2.3%.
“We have less than 1,000 people on unemployment,” she said. “I think it’s fantastic that people get up every morning and go to work.”
She said employers are looking for workers and people are moving into the state to take those jobs.
“They’re moving because they want to be like us,” Noem said. “They want a community that wraps their arms around them.”
She described a family who moved from California only to lose their new home in a tornado. She said they were surprised that neighbors reached out to help them, which they would not have expected in California.
“While we have challenges, we’re incredibly blessed to be in South Dakota as well,” Noem said in conclusion. She then accepted questions from the audience.
Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay, who was in the audience, said Madison is fortunate to be large enough to garner notice by elected officials.
“It’s always nice to have a governor visit your town and comment on efficient and reliable energy,” he said.