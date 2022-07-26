Purchase Access

Gov. Kristi Noem, wearing boots and jeans, brought her unique blend of hometown bonhomie and political campaigning to the Heartland Summer Conference at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Tuesday morning.

“Russ doesn’t just invite you,” she said of Heartland CEO Russell Olson following his introduction, “he texts you every day until you say, ‘yes’.”