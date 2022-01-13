Two Madison Middle School students will perform with the South Dakota Junior Honors Choirs at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the Jeschke Fine Arts Theatre on the University of Sioux Falls campus.
“This is the highest choral honor a singer can earn in our state,” said Jenn Richards, director of choirs with the Madison Central School District.
Illyana Collins was selected for the SSA choir and Micah Nelson was selected for the SATB choir. SSA and SATB refer to parts in a choral arrangement: soprano (S), alto (A), tenor (T) and bass (B).
“I am very proud of these two. It is an honor to work with them,” Richards said. “They are fantastic individuals who work hard and set high goals for themselves. I am excited for them to have the opportunity to meet other singers from around the state and participate in such prestigious choirs.”
They competed against hundreds of other seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade students to earn their positions.
Recorded auditions, which included a scale, patriotic song and excerpt from a piece by George Frideric Handel, were submitted in October.
Conductor for the SSA choir will be Laura Diddle, professor of music and director of choral activities at South Dakota State University. David Holdhusen, director of choral activities and Douglas and Susan Tuve Distinguished Professor of Choral Music at the University of South Dakota, will be the conductor for the SATB choir.
Rehearsals for the Saturday performances will begin on Friday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.