The South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems (SDARWS) was named State Association of the Year by the National Rural Water Association at the 2021 WaterPro Conference in Milwaukee, Wis.
2021 is the sixth year in a row SDARWS has been recognized by NRWA. SDARWS has previously received this award in 1993, 2011 and 2017.
“The most prestigious and most honored award is the State Association of the Year,” said Tom Speer, NRWA Awards Committee chair. “It is presented to the state association that projects a team effort in all areas of professional association operations and membership service. SDARWS has excelled in all categories of the award, accomplished by teamwork, strong leadership and member support.” Whether assisting a municipality with a water leak, troubleshooting lagoon issues or conducting high-quality training, the staff at SDARWS works to serve their members. When it comes to training and technical expertise, no other entity in South Dakota comes close to the magnitude and value of their work, Speer said.
SDARWS staff has decades of experience in the industry, allowing them to do everything from one-on-one certification training to hands-on operation and maintenance training. They work as a team to assist members with their needs, ranging from finding leaks to applying for RD loans and grants and completing Risk and Resiliency Assessments and VA/ERPs. Staff is encouraged to pursue training to remain experts in their fields. Three staff are FAA Drone Pilot certified to assist with tank inspection and leak detection. Five are certified through the American Backflow Prevention Association to assist with cross-connection and backflow prevention programs and seek further certification as trainers/proctors for backflow prevention programs.
Leak detection assistance has increased the SDARWS membership base. Thanks to a strong partnership with the state primacy agency, they have cost-shared equipment to convert technical assistance trailers into emergency response vehicles. SDARWS also serves as the headquarters for South Dakota’s Water Agency Response Network (WARN) to assist with equipment and manpower in an emergency.
Public relations efforts include a consumer magazine that reaches more than 35,000 households and communicates the rural water message; and a technical magazine that reaches all system operations specialists, regional rural water systems and decision-makers in our state.
Members and NRWA routinely ask SDARWS to assist with special projects to promote water; this year’s highlights include developing a magazine to use at children’s water festivals and creating specialty graphics to share information regarding water and COVID-19 on social media.
SDARWS has three registered lobbyists in the state Capitol. Under the leadership of Executive Director Kurt Pfeifle, they monitor and support issues to rural water systems, including battling the Corps of Engineers over water rights and supporting continued funding of South Dakota’s state Water Omnibus bill.
Headquartered in Madison, the SDARWS is a nonprofit membership organization committed to helping communities provide safe drinking water and wastewater services through on-site technical assistance, specialized training and legislative support. SDARWS has 12 staff members who work under the direction of Pfeifle.