Beginning Wednesday, crews will begin the second round of tree debris collection. Once they have been in a neighborhood a second time, they will not return for more tree pickup.
Once crews have completed the entire city’s second round of tree debris, they will immediately start one round of storm construction debris collection.
Residents are encouraged to place piles of storm tree debris and storm construction debris in separate piles. Place on the boulevards for collection as soon as possible.
Crews will not collect items from alleys. Due to the size and weight of equipment, as well as time constraints, all items must be placed curbside.
Residents can continue to take storm construction debris to the Restricted Use Site, 2 miles west and 1/2-mile north of Junus. Hours are 1:30-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Restricted Use Site fees are being waived for storm debris deliveries and are re-evaluated each week.
Tree debris can be taken to the yard waste site on 456th Ave., just north of the wastewater treatment plant.
Crews are picking up storm-related debris only. Household items will not be picked up but can be taken to the Restricted Use Site. Normal fees will be charged for non-storm-related items.
As time allows, crews will continue to work on trimming and stumping of boulevard trees.
Call the Public Works Office at 605-256-7515, Option 5, with any questions.