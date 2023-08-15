The Madison School Board on Monday discussed construction updates and pressing the Associated School Boards of South Dakota to act on teacher shortages.
The Madison Central School District held teacher in-service Monday through Wednesday with open house on Thursday and Friday. School starts next Tuesday.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said he would have a meeting on Wednesday with the city engineer and the construction company working on the N.W. 9th Street reconstruction project. Currently, there is road construction in front of the Madison Elementary School, and Jorgenson said he would update the board on whether any changes need to be made to school schedules if two lanes aren’t available for buses.
“We’ve been assured we will have one lane open this week for sure for in-service and open house. My bigger concern is we’ll have both lanes open by Tuesday the 22nd. Otherwise, we can’t get our buses in there,” he said. “Right now, everything is still planned to start the 22nd, and let’s keep it that way.
The Madison School Board also decided to work on a plan to encourage the Associated School Boards of South Dakota to reduce the teacher shortage by recruiting new teachers, whether they are students going to university for the first time or industry professionals interested in getting a teaching certification.
While the Madison Central School District doesn’t have any teacher openings currently, the last three high school science teacher openings have had no applicants who were certified teachers. This is a problem across both South Dakota and the nation.
Other schools in South Dakota are using new student-teacher permits, which allow student teachers who have not become fully certified to take charge of a classroom.
“I think we should ask them to draft some initiated measures to put before the voters of South Dakota,” Avery said of the ASBSD. “If the Legislature and the governor and the Department of Education aren’t going to do something, I think as a group of school boards in the state, we should push the issue and ask voters of South Dakota to help us solve this issue.”
The Madison School Board will discuss the issue further at its next meeting on Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school.
In other business:
-- The board voted to approve free school meals from the first day of school until Sept. 1, which will cost about $17,000, according to Business Manager Mitchell Brooks. This has been done in previous years and helps reduce stress about submitting applications for free and reduced lunches on time for students in low-income families.
-- The board approved a change to the free admission policy for senior citizens. Individuals 62 years and older can attend Madison sporting events at no cost and without a pass. Previously, a complimentary pass from the school office was required.
-- The board voted to have ELO perform the district’s audit for $17,600.
-- Jorgenson announced the first use of the Dakota State University athletic facility by the district will be Sept. 1.
-- Student handbooks for high, middle and elementary school were approved.
-- Board member Lori Schultz reported on a conference she attended and the keynote speaker, who discussed artificial intelligence in the classroom.
-- The South Dakota Comprehensive Plan was approved. There have been no changes from last year.
-- High School Principal Adam Shaw was congratulated for being elected to the South Dakota High School Activities Association board.
-- The board accepted two kitchen staff resignations and approved the hiring of a science teacher and numerous coaches and staff members.
-- Jorgenson discussed ongoing issues with the Department of Education teacher certification system.
-- Rob Honomichl and Rich Avery were sworn in as board members.
-- Three open enrollment applications were approved.