Lake County commissioners, in a regular meeting on Tuesday morning, approved a request from Sheriff Tim Walburg to expand his department by adding another deputy.
To establish a need for additional personnel, Walburg talked about the demands placed on his department. Among them is the need to transport prisoners, not only to medical appointments but also to other facilities.
To date, he said, his department has logged 8,421 miles in 2021. They logged 9,415 miles in 2020. Transporting a prisoner to the women’s prison in Pierre can take six hours. Transporting a prisoner to the Human Services Center in Yankton can take three hours, and transporting one to the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls can take two hours.
He said that transporting prisoners, and fulfilling other responsibilities such as having an officer in the courtroom when court is in session, can leave them short-staffed. To keep trained officers, he said he cannot ask them to sacrifice vacation and other leave time.
Walburg indicated he plans to restructure his office to meet goals for 2022 and asked commissioners to approve his request. Because he did not budget for this position, he also asked the commission to approve using the liquor tax reversion funds to cover the salary for the position.
“In the past, it’s been put in the Public Safety Building fund,” Walburg said.
Commissioner Dennis Slaughter asked if using those funds for this purpose would be a short-term solution and was assured that Walburg’s goal is to include the position in next year’s budget.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, announced that Walburg has been elected to serve as president of the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association. Walburg indicated he has been serving on the executive board for six years.
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners:
— Approved an automatic budget supplement in the amount of $10,920. Auditor Paula Barrick indicated the sheriff’s budget was being reimbursed with grant funding for pagers already purchased.
— Approved an automatic budget supplement in the amount of $3,615.90. Barrick indicated the Highway Department’s budget was being augmented with grant funding to pay for the salary and related expenses for personnel hired to conduct the small structure inventory.
— Acknowledged receiving a request for assistance from Concord Township for the Rural Access Infrastructure Fund small structure inventory. All townships have been asked to submit a formal request for the state-funded program.
— Postponed taking action on a contract with the state Department of Health for public health services. The agreement included a new provision stating the county would allow the community health nurse to participate in the interview process for hiring clerical support for the office. Gust said the state’s attorney’s office advised commissioners not to relinquish their authority for determining how to handle the hiring process.
— Approved 120 hours of overtime for the Office of Equalization, should it be needed in the coming six or seven weeks.
— Approved a resolution authorizing the Highway Department to submit an application for a Bridge Improvement Grant for the Stemper Bridge north of SD-34. After some discussion, commissioners agreed to a 30% local match to improve the chances of being awarded grant funding.
— Approved inmate housing contracts with Kingsbury, Moody and McCook counties. Lake County will house and maintain prisoners in the Lake County Detention Center for $80 per prisoner per day.
— Approved hiring Braxton Hofman to serve as a correctional officer beginning on Jan. 5.
— Approved an agreement with Gordon Flesch Company, Inc. for phone service upgrades. The invoice for $21,440 included installation of new equipment, training and a one-year warranty. VPN (Virtual Private Network) connections with the Highway Department and Extension Office were not included; these will cost an additional $150 per month for each department.
As the board of adjustment, commissioners:
— Approved a conditional use permit for Boadwine Farms, Inc. County ordinances require a conditional use permit when there is a change of ownership for a Class B CAFO. Boadwine Farms purchased the Cederberg Dairy northeast of Ramona.