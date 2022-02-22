HOWARD – The Howard community has rallied behind their neighbors and showed support for local cancer patients through the fifth annual “Tigers Step Up 2 Cancer” campaign.
Howard High School students, teachers and the Horizon Health Foundation teamed up to raise awareness and funds for Miner County residents who are undergoing cancer treatment.
Through this year’s “Tigers Step Up 2 Cancer” campaign, the students raised just over $10,380, which includes a $2,500 matching gift from Callies Homes.
“I am proud of our local high school students for their efforts to help their fellow community members,” said Misty Rudebusch, PA-C, MPAS, medical director and provider at Howard Community Health Center. “I have witnessed the financial burden that battling cancer or getting the necessary screenings can bring to our patients and their families, but because of Tigers Step Up 2 Cancer, they’ve had some of that burden lifted.”
So far, the campaign has helped 42 local cancer patients. This year’s efforts bring the total raised since the inception of the program to $38,857, all of which will benefit Horizon Health Care cancer patients in Miner County.
“Thank you to everyone who supported the program, you make our community an exceptional place to live,” said Brianna Feldhaus, Horizon Health Foundation development officer. “Local cancer patients are able to step up to cancer because of you.”
Throughout December and January, Howard High School students led the fund-raising efforts through sponsorship solicitation, T-shirt sales and marketing efforts. The National Honor Society and volleyball team held additional fund-raising events through Hat Day and Dig Pink night to support the program.
“I’d like to thank everyone in the community who participated in TSU2C to help us in raising money for community members battling cancer,” said Ciana Schwader, Howard High School student council president. “Being involved in this program has been so fun and impactful, and I am excited to see the effect it will have on the community. I cannot wait to see this program continue to thrive in the future.”
Sponsors for the program were Callies Homes; 605 Meats; Twisted Pair Communications; American Bank & Trust; Whispering Winds; Fidelity Abstract & Title Company; Rivers Edge Bank; Fox Promo; Howard NHS; Canova Service Center; D-S Land & Cattle – Connor Farms; Dawson’s Corner Pantry; Good Samaritan Society – Howard; Howard Auto Clinic; MidPrairie Appraisals, LLC; Miner Insurance Agency – Curt Neises; Rusty’s Food Store; and Schwader Family Farms.