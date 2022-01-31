A grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council will enable the Lake County Museum to continue building relationships in the community.
“I applied for a community programming position and money for projects,” said Julie Breu, director of the Lake County Museum, formerly the Smith-Zimmermann Museum. “The main goal is to connect the museum to the schools and community organizations.”
The funding was available through relief funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, according to a press release from the South Dakota Humanities Council. The organization received $582,000 through the National Endowment for the Humanities to help sustain and strengthen the humanities in South Dakota.
Statewide, 48 organizations received support. In Madison, the museum was one of two organizations to receive funding. The Lake County Historical Society received $15,714 and the Karl E. Mundt Library at Dakota State University received $10,730.
The library is using the funding to digitize the radio and television broadcasts that Karl Mundt made during his lifetime, according to Library Director Jan Enright. These will then be available through the Digital Library of South Dakota.
“Currently, we have hard copies,” she said, indicating they are DVDs or VHS tapes.
COVID-19 had a significant impact on museum attendance, according to Breu.
“Through the pandemic, we’ve lost our students and other people in the community,” she said, noting this was a national trend. “Over 70% of museums nationwide have totally lost their student groups.”
With the grant, the museum hopes to restore relationships through developing new programs which can be taken into area schools.
“The bulk of programming is doing the research and organization,” Breu said.
Once the programs have been developed, she will be seeking volunteers to continue the work done by the temporary, part-time employee hired with grant funding.
Breu was excited to announce that Court Weck was hired for the position. Weck is an educator who moved to the community with her husband five years ago and has been working as a substitute teacher.
“We’re so happy to have her, so excited. She’s going to be a huge asset to the organization while she’s here,” Breu said.
The goal is to make preliminary contact with the schools this spring and have programs ready for classrooms by fall.
“She has some fantastic ideas for kids,” Breu indicated. Among those is holding summer history camps.
Weck envisions programs that last a couple of hours where children can have fun and learn. She wants to offer hands-on experiences.
“We’re hopefully going to inspire a love of history in kids,” she said. She imagines providing a variety of experiences, such as games, which would have been familiar to pioneer children.
“What would pioneer kids have done? We might do some fashion. We might do some cooking lessons,” Weck said.
She indicated she was interested in the position because the project has clear goals, but also because she is a history teacher and mother. The project seemed to bring together her skill set and interests.
Previously, Weck put together materials which were used by volunteers at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Because the grant only funds the position through November, she hopes to do something similar at the Lake County Museum.
“Hopefully, this will help teachers in the area,” she said.
Weck is excited about the museum itself because it is a free public space. She is also excited about the museum’s collection, where artifacts reveal the history of Lake County.
“We need to find ways to interact with it and to tell the stories,” she said.
For Breu, the position and the programming which Weck will undertake is an extension of what she has been working to create since taking over as director in June 2020.
She has reached out to faculty at DSU to engage students in projects that will help to tell the stories. The videos currently on the museum’s website are an example of this.
Breu has also been working on the collection, both getting to know it and working to catalogue it.
“You have to know your collection and what you have to get those stories out,” she said.
While it will take years for Breu to fully know the collection, the stories are beginning to emerge through the work of DSU students, the traveling exhibit on Eugene Vidal, and now the work Weck will undertake with funding from the South Dakota Humanities Council.