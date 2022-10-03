Less than a week before the South Dakota Board of Regents was scheduled to meet at Dakota State University, staff updated university presidents on progress made in addressing recommendations submitted by a legislative task force a year ago.
The Regents are scheduled to meet on Wednesday and Thursday in the Beacom Institute of Technology in Madison. On Wednesday afternoon, they will go into executive session until 4 p.m., when they will tour the Madlabs® and later attend a reception in Science Center Room 135.
The session on Thursday will begin at 9 a.m. with a welcome by DSU President José-Marie Griffiths. A press release indicates two issues related to DSU’s Applied Research Labs in Sioux Falls are on the agenda. Three DSU organizations will also be recognized.
Last Thursday, BOR Executive Director Brian Maher; Janice Minder, system vice president for Academic Policy and Planning; and Heather Forney, system vice president of Finance and Administration, presented a preview of actions which the board will approve this week. The actions discussed are the result of Senate Bill 55 which, in 2020, required the Regents to assemble a task force to study the operations and functions of higher education under the board’s authority.
“What I heard is this: Make sure you’re running the business as efficiently and effectively as possible. That was our charge,” Maher said in opening the Zoom meeting.
He reported a spreadsheet in the office lists the recommendations and assigns responsibility for getting each accomplished to a senior staff member. As a result, he said, accountability remains high.
Regarding academic initiatives, revision of the university mission statements is the one which most impacts DSU. Both statutory and implementation mission statements have been revised.
As a result, “the Board recognizes Dakota State University’s mission as: To empower people with STEM-based education preparing them for compelling, creative and lasting careers,” according to the policy which will be approved this week.
Following the Zoom meeting, Griffiths indicated she sees the change as positive, not because it changes what the university does but because it eliminates confusion.
“We have always been considered by the Board of Regents, mission-wise, as a regional comprehensive university. We are neither regional – we’re national – nor comprehensive. We are focused, so we are now a special-focus STEM institution, which describes what we are much more accurately,” she stated.
Forney’s report on financial and administrative initiatives included an economic impact report which showed that higher education in South Dakota has a $2.1 billion economic impact, supports and sustains 12,354 jobs, and generates $74.1 million in state and local taxes. The report also included information on individual universities.
The DSU report indicates the university has a $137.4 million economic impact, supports and sustains 908 jobs, and generates $5.7 million in state and local taxes. During the course of their careers, DSU alumni have a direct impact of $19.2 billion.
“I don’t know that people realize an investment in higher education is an investment in the community, especially in communities where the higher education institution is basically the largest entity and largest employer,” Griffiths said regarding this report.
She added that DSU also benefits the Sioux Falls community, and she does not know if the report reflects this. Griffiths expects that impact will grow.
“To the extent that we can all keep graduates in the state, that’s just going to balloon the benefits to the community in terms of jobs in the community, taxes, discretionary income in the community, participation in civic and other activities in the community,” she said.
Before closing the meeting, Maher noted the university system has tremendous legislative support and made special note of the freeze to tuition and fees which is in its second year. This year, the Legislature also provided an allocation of $8.6 million which allowed the universities to simultaneously give staff and faculty the raises seen by other state employees.
“Keeping tuition flat is important. People do see the cost of education as a barrier,” Griffiths said, regarding legislative support.
She suggested the tuition freeze and the need-based Freedom Scholarships being piloted this year may have contributed to the increased enrollment seen by public universities this fall.
“We have been losing a lot of our high school graduates, who are certainly very capable because they have taken dual credit courses. They have been going to other states where they got need-based aid,” Griffiths explained.
For her, strengthening the state’s public universities and keeping high school graduates in the state has broad ramifications.
“Everybody says academic institutions do teaching, research and service. That’s an insular look at what we do, a traditional look,” Griffiths said. “I say we do teaching for workforce development, research for economic development, and service for community development, so we could just as easily say we’re involved in workforce, economic and community development.”