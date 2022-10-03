Less than a week before the South Dakota Board of Regents was scheduled to meet at Dakota State University, staff updated university presidents on progress made in addressing recommendations submitted by a legislative task force a year ago.

The Regents are scheduled to meet on Wednesday and Thursday in the Beacom Institute of Technology in Madison. On Wednesday afternoon, they will go into executive session until 4 p.m., when they will tour the Madlabs® and later attend a reception in Science Center Room 135.