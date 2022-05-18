A new trucking company has recently been started in Madison. Sam Johnson established Stallion Trucking at the beginning of April. The company offers grain hauling and side dump trailer services.
Johnson, a Madison native, started Stallion Trucking after working for Prostrollo’s Auto Mall for 10 years.
“I wanted something different,” Johnson said. “I enjoy driving.”
One of the best parts of this new venture is Johnson’s control over his own time. Owning his own business allows him to be able to spend more time on his farm and with his family. Johnson has a wife and two children, who are getting old enough to be able to participate in sports and other activities. With the new business, he can be more active in their lives.
The business initially started out with Johnson mostly hauling grain. However, after the recent derecho, he has started hauling a lot more trees.
“It was like a light switch,” Johnson said, “just how fast things changed.”
Besides the storm, high gas prices have also impacted his business. While Johnson said he has kept inputs as low as possible, he’s still had to increase his prices for his services.
“It’s made the checkbook a lot tighter than what it could’ve been,” Johnson said.
But, there are economic issues that are helping Johnson. A nationwide trucker shortage has left a lot of businesses that require hauling without many other options. Stallion Trucking is in Madison to be that option, he said.
Johnson also doesn’t have to worry about hiring truckers, because he is the only employee at Stallion Trucking currently. He said it is too early to tell if he will be able to expand by hiring new truckers.