Madison Elementary students will put on an Aesop’s fable play as part of the Little Bulldogs Theater Camp at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Anne Elisa Brown, who heads Madison High School’s theater, started the Little Bulldogs Theater Camp in 2016 to give elementary students a chance to dip their toes into the world of performing arts. Over the course of one week, campers will audition for a play titled “How the Elephant Got His Trunk,” do read-throughs, start rehearsals, get costumes and perform the full play in front of an audience.
The performance is free and open to the public, and it will be held in the MHS auditorium.
“It suits two purposes,” Brown said. “It raises money for us, and it also gives elementary students a chance to do theater in Madison when they wouldn’t be able to otherwise.”
From Monday through Friday, the children will practice from 3:30-5 p.m. after school. On Saturday, the students come in from 1-4 p.m. and put on the show from 4-5 p.m.
Brown started the program in 2016, and she puts it on as often as she is able. The Little Bulldogs camp can only happen when the high school students are preparing for a play, she said, as the older students act as camp counselors for the elementary students. Brown cannot put on the camp when the high school is preparing for a musical, as musicals require more preparation and rehearsals, which the camp would cut into.
The Little Bulldogs Theater Camp has happened twice since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this will be the first time the camp will happen twice a year, Brown said. This past fall, 33 children participated, and Brown estimates between 25 and 28 students will participate this time. Usually, a few students show up the day of the first rehearsal without registering beforehand, she said. The registration itself, which costs $40, can be done afterward.
The Little Bulldogs Theater Camp can help children build their confidence and become comfortable performing or speaking in front of people. Many children who attend the camp go on to join the high school theater program, as well.
“I think the thing that I enjoy about it the most is the kids that run up to me as soon as the performance is over and say, ‘Can we do that again next week’?” Brown said.