Madison Elementary students will put on an Aesop’s fable play as part of the Little Bulldogs Theater Camp at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Anne Elisa Brown, who heads Madison High School’s theater, started the Little Bulldogs Theater Camp in 2016 to give elementary students a chance to dip their toes into the world of performing arts. Over the course of one week, campers will audition for a play titled “How the Elephant Got His Trunk,” do read-throughs, start rehearsals, get costumes and perform the full play in front of an audience.