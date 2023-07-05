Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
07/04/23 05:19 CFS23-04517 Weather Event Information/Administrative LC911
07/04/23 05:47 CFS23-04518 Fire Handled By Officer / Deputy RFD N PLEASANT AVE RAMONA
07/04/23 10:26 CFS23-04519 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
07/04/23 10:55 CFS23-04520 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
07/04/23 11:24 CFS23-04521 Theft Report Taken LCSO 459TH AVE WENTWORTH
07/04/23 11:32 CFS23-04522 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.119667, -97.21576
07/04/23 12:22 CFS23-04524 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone STATE PARK DR MADISON
07/04/23 12:24 CFS23-04525 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 452A AVE MADISON
07/04/23 13:41 CFS23-04526 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
07/04/23 14:35 CFS23-04527 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
07/04/23 15:08 CFS23-04528 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 461ST AVE CHESTER
07/04/23 15:23 CFS23-04529 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 461st ave CHESTER
07/04/23 15:37 CFS23-04530 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 461ST AVE CHESTER
07/04/23 15:48 CFS23-04531 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 461 ST AVE WENTWORTH
07/04/23 15:52 CFS23-04532 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 228TH ST RUTLAND
07/04/23 16:23 CFS23-04534 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER
07/04/23 16:32 CFS23-04535 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.133518, -97.27041
07/04/23 16:37 CFS23-04536 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
07/04/23 17:05 CFS23-04537 Property Damage Report Taken LCSO BEST POINT DR WENTWORTH
07/04/23 17:27 CFS23-04538 Complaint Unable to Locate MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON
07/04/23 18:04 CFS23-04539 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO BEST POINT DR MADISON
07/04/23 18:23 CFS23-04540 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 459TH AVE NUNDA
07/04/23 19:27 CFS23-04541 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N ROOSEVELT AVE MADISON
07/04/23 19:29 CFS23-04542 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N GRANT AVE MADISON
07/04/23 19:37 CFS23-04543 Animal Bite Handled By Officer / Deputy
07/04/23 19:38 CFS23-04544 Disturbance MPD MADISON
07/04/23 19:40 CFS23-04545 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 3RD AVE CHESTER
07/04/23 19:55 CFS23-04546 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NE 7TH ST MADISON
07/04/23 20:20 CFS23-04547 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO WENTWORTH PARK DR WENTWORTH
07/04/23 20:33 CFS23-04548 Animal Lost Information/Administrative N CATHERINE AVE MADISON
07/04/23 22:09 CFS23-04549 Disturbance Referred to Partner Agency STATE PARK DR MADISON
07/04/23 22:41 CFS23-04551 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON
07/04/23 23:02 CFS23-04552 Complaint Unable to Locate MPD SW 2ND ST MADISON
07/04/23 23:42 CFS23-04553 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
07/04/23 23:53 CFS23-04554 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON
Total Records: 35
