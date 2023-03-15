featured Much to look forward to for Madison in 2023 By ROY LINDSAY Madison mayor Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Roy Lindsay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the ice and snow in our current sights, it may be difficult to be looking toward another exciting year in the City of Madison.Some of the things that I am looking forward to are actually many things:-- another year of construction in many areas.-- the continued replacement of many of our old water lines and infrastructure-- completion of the new water tower.-- the growth and expansion of many of our businesses and industries in Madison.-- the activities at Dakota State University athletic facilities and the new opportunities that those improvements will allow.-- the beginning of the construction for the direct connection of Lewis & Clark Rural Water to Madison.-- the development of more housing in Cyber Estates and the possible development of Trojan Village, which would be located north of DSU and south of 15th Street.-- the recent purchase of additional land by the Lake Area Improvement Corporation on the west side of Madison for another future housing development.-- discussions between the city and the LAIC about the possibility of another daycare facility option within the city.-- development of the old Runnings/Campbell Supply building into a future recreational facility for the citizens of Madison.-- the removal of the old Jack N Jill grocery building and gas station for improved aesthetics within the flood plain.-- acceptable bids for the construction of a new city hall, police station and in-town fishing pond/park on Highland Avenue.Madison is a great town and has exciting things happening in 2023. “Discover the Unexpected.” Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular After suffering two major setbacks, Sidney Fick is back and thriving for DSU Energizer Bunny: Courtney Menning has been a sparkplug for the Trojans Second home explosion prompts warning Gas leak causes explosion in twin-home on N.E. 11th St. Gruba embraces collaboration in teaching Walsdorf will look to keep rolling against Carroll College Heavy snowfall leads to second gas explosion in Madison Sam Muller named NSAA Newcomer of the Year Trojans upset Carroll College, advance to next round in NAIA Walters to receive AAUW Founders Award Follow us Facebook Twitter