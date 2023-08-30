Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:08/29/23 02:51 CFS23-05859 Suspicious Activity Written Warning MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON08/29/23 06:25 CFS23-05860 Animal Loose Unable to Locate MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON08/29/23 06:28 CFS23-05861 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 34 WINFRED08/29/23 08:23 CFS23-05862 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy 237th & 459th Ave WENTWORTH08/29/23 08:30 CFS23-05863 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/29/23 10:30 CFS23-05864 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON08/29/23 10:39 CFS23-05865 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON08/29/23 10:56 CFS23-05866 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.1203408/29/23 15:56 CFS23-05868 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON08/29/23 16:21 CFS23-05869 Medical Patient Not Transported EMS N LIBERTY AVE MADISON08/29/23 17:23 CFS23-05870 911 Open Line Referred to Partner Agency 43.843796, -97.2842108/29/23 17:37 CFS23-05871 Medical Injury Referred to Partner Agency 479TH aVE ELKTON08/29/23 19:59 CFS23-05872 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON08/29/23 20:16 CFS23-05873 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/29/23 21:06 CFS23-05874 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON08/29/23 21:20 CFS23-05875 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 228TH ST MADISON08/29/23 21:31 CFS23-05876 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON08/29/23 22:38 CFS23-05877 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone NE 5TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 18 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Johnson Farms named 2023 Ag Bowl Captains Prep Roundup: Geraets picks up first career win Prairie Village is family tradition Nancy Bennett embraces love of trapping Prep football roundup: Bulldogs drop season-opener to Dell Rapids Local volunteer to be inducted into 4-H Hall Bulldogs remain undefeated with sweep of Canton Remembrances of village history motivate volunteer ORR school bond vote discussed Shrimp facility expected to break ground in 2024 Follow us Facebook Twitter