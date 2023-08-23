Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:08/22/23 03:54 CFS23-05721 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS SE 9TH ST MADISON08/22/23 05:45 CFS23-05722 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.016853, -97.1039808/22/23 08:18 CFS23-05723 Animal Other Handled By GF&P / US F&W 241ST ST MADISON08/22/23 09:40 CFS23-05724 Bomb Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO W COMMUNITY DR FLANDREAU08/22/23 10:50 CFS23-05725 Animal Lost Information/Administrative BEST POINT DR WENTWORTH08/22/23 11:09 CFS23-05726 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON08/22/23 12:04 CFS23-05727 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD W CENTER ST MADISON08/22/23 13:11 CFS23-05728 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON08/22/23 14:53 CFS23-05730 Counterfeit Money Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON08/22/23 15:36 CFS23-05731 Theft Report Taken S Josephine Ave MADISON08/22/23 16:14 CFS23-05732 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/22/23 16:19 CFS23-05733 Agency Assist Assistance Given MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON08/22/23 16:38 CFS23-05734 Public Works/Utilities Completed/Settled by Phone N EGAN AVE MADISON08/22/23 16:54 CFS23-05735 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone NE 6TH ST MADISON08/22/23 17:43 CFS23-05736 Animal Found Completed/Settled by Phone 237TH ST WENTWORTH08/22/23 17:48 CFS23-05737 Public Works/Utilities Completed/Settled by Phone NE 9TH ST MADISON08/22/23 17:54 CFS23-05738 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate08/22/23 18:24 CFS23-05739 Animal Lost Information/Administrative W CENTER ST MADISON08/22/23 19:51 CFS23-05740 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SW 3RD ST MADISON08/22/23 20:34 CFS23-05741 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE08/22/23 23:04 CFS23-05742 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 6TH AND WASHINGTON MADISON08/22/23 23:16 CFS23-05743 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISONTotal Records: 22 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rutland reunion City offers public items from 505 S. Highland Madison Aquatic Center celebrates first Lifeguard Appreciation Day Prep Roundup: Raiders fall to Arlington Chester welcomes new and returning teachers Aslesen commits to Valley City State for basketball Six new teachers to start at ORR Two people killed after car is struck by train in South Dakota Martin looks forward to teacher/student chemistry in new position Flyers earn shutout victory against Garretson Follow us Facebook Twitter