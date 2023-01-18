Seventeen steep steps stand between American Legion Post #25 and a building accessible to its members.
McKibbin-Mosher Post #25 used to host its meetings on the second floor of the Madison Downtown Armory, its home since the building was completed in the 1930s, but the meetings are now held in the Interlakes Senior Citizens Center.
“The difficult part is handicapped accessibility,” said Roy Lindsay, the mayor of Madison and a member of the American Legion. “As a lot of us are getting older, our knees are getting worse, so not having it on the second floor would be easier.”
Despite having a stair lift, accessing the armory remains a challenge for many members. Since the move to the staircase-less Senior Citizens Center, meeting attendance has almost doubled, Lindsay said, but the American Legion would like its own accessible building to act as both a meeting space and a community gathering place.
That’s why the Madison American Legion will once again host a “Jokers Run” fund-raiser starting Thursday at the VFW.
Before it begins, a member will shuffle a deck of cards and place them into opaque black envelopes before shuffling again, numbering them and attaching them to the wall. Every Thursday until the end of the fund-raiser, the Legion will sell tickets for $5 each, or 5 for $20, from 5:30-7 p.m. At about 7:15 p.m., members will draw a ticket, and the winner will receive 10% of the night’s ticket proceeds.
The winner of each night will get to pick one of the obscured cards. If the winner selects the joker, he or she wins 50% of the money raised from the entire fund-raiser. If not, the card is left revealed on the wall and the fund-raiser continues to the next week.
For the first time, the Legion’s “Jokers Run” will allow people to write their phone numbers on tickets so they can be called if their number is drawn.
Each week, the winner becomes more likely to pick the joker as the cards dwindle, leading to an increase in participation — and a larger jackpot — said Dan Wyatt, another Post 25 member. A previous “Jokers Run” gave out more than $40,000 to the winner, he said.
Lindsay and Wyatt both said the event makes for a good family gathering. After purchasing tickets, people can buy pizza inside the VFW and, in later weeks, at a food truck in the parking lot. Individuals can also purchase drinks at the VFW bar or shop at local stores before the drawing.
Wyatt also invited local organizations to sell food and wares at the Jokers Run. Interested parties should contact him during the event or over Facebook, he said.
“It works for us, and it works for the community,” Wyatt said. “It’s a win-win.”
Pat Mullen, the American Legion District 7 commander, said there are no plans to abandon the armory, but the fund-raiser will be key in getting an accessible, long-term location.
“It’s been a dream for us, and now that dream is coming to fruition,” he said.
Previously, the “Jokers Run” funds went to fund the Veterans Honor Park, and a portion of this year’s “Jokers Run” funds could go to other Legion programs, such as the American Legion Baseball team, Boy’s and Girl’s State and the Youth Troopers.
In addition to regular meetings and these programs, Post #25 hosts an oratory contest, performs volunteer work and completes certain funeral rites for veterans.
“If we work in communities, take care of communities, then we take care of veterans,” Wyatt said.
Mullen invited all veterans, including current and previous members of the reserves and National Guard, and their families to a membership and family night at the VFW at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event will be free, though there will be an opportunity to offer a freewill donation. Legion membership is also not required. Attendees can feast on chili, oyster stew, sandwiches and more.