vfw auxiliary

The regular meeting of the Ronald Westby VFW Post 2638 Auxiliary was called to order by President Paula Barrick on Oct. 11 at 5:15 p.m. according to ritual. There were five members present.
The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were read and approved.
The Veterans Crisis Line number is 800-273-8255. The VFW’s National Veterans Service (NVS) helps veterans, service members and their families obtain the benefits they deserve. The Veterana Service Officer in Lake County is Matt Pillar. His number is 605-256-7612.
Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. A service is held every year at Arlington National Cemetery.
The auxiliary membership is currently at 80%. Members were reminded to send in dues as soon as possible
Twenty bags with Christmas cards and stamps and five walker tote bags were made by members. These items will be delivered to the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Student dictionaries and pledge certificates have been delivered to the schools in Lake County.
The July-Sept 21 quarterly report was approved.
The Poultry/Bingo Party will be held on Dec. 4 at the post home from 6-10 p.m. Members will be needed to donate pies as well as items for the food baskets or goodie table, and to work at the event.
The charter was draped for JoAnn Moeller, who died on Feb. 13, and for Joan Johnson, who died on Oct. 3.
Donations were approved for veterans or their escorts for the trip to Washington for the Honor Flight.
The next meeting will be held on Nov. 8 at 5:15 p.m. There will not be a Second Sunday of the Month Brunch in November.