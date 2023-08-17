Auditor Paula Barrick reported at Tuesday's County Commission meeting that Lake County's non-property tax revenues will fall short of expectations.
“Revenues are really quite down, as you can see, from what we’ve estimated last year to what we’ve actually seen in the first seven months,” Barrick said.
Barrick said some of the areas which saw the biggest drops were in prisoner care, register of deeds filing and recording fees, register of deeds transfer fees, work release and lien notation fees, some of which are seeing a shortfall of almost $20,000.
While estimated revenues for the 2024 budget are still higher than in the 2023 budget, this increase comes from growth in the property tax base.
“Revenues are really very difficult to guesstimate,” Barrick said.
This causes a problem for the county commissioners, who have cut about $1.4 million compared to last year’s budget but will still have to spend almost $800,000 from the county’s dwindling savings. A good portion of these cuts came from the Highway Department, including removing $1.2 million in road overlay projects; but increases in other areas mean the cuts won’t have as significant an impact as commissioners had hoped.
At previous meetings, the commissioners had aimed to spend between $200,000 and $300,000 in savings, and in July, Barrick said the county can afford to spend, at most, between $250,000 and $500,000 from reserves.
“You would’ve been closer [to the goal] if revenues wouldn’t have been down,” said Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust.
Gust said the only places the commissioners can cut are in personnel and discretionary categories, which include things like the county health nurse and 4-H and support for organizations like Prairie Village, the Lake County Museum and the Madison Public Library.
County budgets are divided into several categories, including those required by law, those authorized by law and those up to the decision of the County Commission. The last category is discretionary.
“A lot of times, people ask, ‘What am I going to get out of my tax dollars?,’ and unfortunately, the good quality-of-life things are discretionary,” Gust said.
The commissioners discussed making cuts to these categories, but Commissioner Deb Reinicke wondered if cutting between $11,000 and $12,000 from the $9.2 million total budget would make much of a difference.
“We’ve gutted them already but not totally,” said Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann.
The County Commission has discussed its budget problems for months and passed a 5-year opt-out in July which would increase taxes by about $1.29 per every $1,000 of taxable property value and begin for taxes due in 2024. It would raise $2.8 million in total for the county budget, which commissioners have said, after being asked by county resident Steve Kant, would go mostly into the Highway Department budget.
After county residents submitted petitions earlier this month, Lake County announced a popular vote on the opt-out on Sept. 19. If the opt-out passes, the commissioners can rework the 2024 budget to include opt-out funds. If it fails, the opt-out dies and the commissioners would not be able to put a tax increase in place until, at the earliest, 2025.
The voter registration deadline is Sept. 5, according to the county’s website.
The preliminary budget currently being discussed does not include any funds from the opt-out.
“This is the toughest budget year I’ve been through, and I don’t think next year will be better,” said Commissioner Dennis Slaughter.
The County Commission has until Sept. 30 to finalize the budget, though the commissioners will likely complete it at their Sept. 21 meeting. The County Commission rescheduled its Sept. 19 meeting due to the election and plans to canvass the vote Thursday in addition to holding its regular meeting.