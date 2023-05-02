THE MADISON AQUATIC CENTER is currently gearing up for its May 27 opening, with cleaning and other maintenance being performed in preparation. According to Parks Superintendent Mike McGillivray, the pools should be filled with water by the end of next week.
As summer inches closer, residents throughout Madison are looking forward to another season of fun in the sun. With families beginning to plan activities and students preparing for the end of the school year, the Madison Aquatic Center (MAC) has joined in the excitement by announcing its 2023 season, beginning on May 27 and lasting until Aug. 19.
This was announced at Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting, where City Administrator Jameson Berreth offered an update on the center’s operation.
He noted that the MAC is in a much better position staffing-wise than it was last season when they returned from a lengthy absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to a significant shortage of lifeguards, which Berreth said will not be an issue this summer.
As of now, the MAC has hired 28 lifeguards, many of whom have been working at the Community Center’s indoor pool as they await the summer. Along with this, they have hired three lead lifeguards and eight cashiers. The MAC will have two managers in charge of this group, with one occupied by a returning manager and the other split between two of the three lead lifeguards.
Monday’s meeting also saw an update regarding the MAC’s organizational structure. Berreth will serve as the Community Center’s interim director while a replacement for Gene Wockenfuss is sought. Underneath the director will be Aquatics Coordinator Alyson Black and Parks Superintendent Mike McGillivray, who will work alongside Building Maintenance Operator Brandon Rogers.
Individual summer passes will cost $100 for non-CC members and $80 for members. Passes are $150 for families of five or fewer who are not CC members and $125 otherwise, with an additional charge of $20 for each family member after five. Daily passes are $6. Additionally, the MAC will offer a punch card worth 10 visits for $50, and children under one will get in free.
The MAC will be open every day of the week from 1-6 p.m. On top of this, Thursdays will feature a new “Family Night” from 6:30-8 p.m., which Berreth noted is designed for families with small children. Fridays and Saturdays will also be given additional hours, this time for the general public from 7-9 p.m.
Openings for summer swimming lessons have been announced. Registration for sessions one and two begins on May 30, and on July 17 for sessions three and four. The sessions themselves are June 12-22 (Monday-Thursday), June 13-29 (Tuesday & Thursday), July 31-Aug. 10 (Monday-Thursday) and July 25-Aug. 10 (Tuesday & Thursday).