Madison Aquatic Center

THE MADISON AQUATIC CENTER is currently gearing up for its May 27 opening, with cleaning and other maintenance being performed in preparation. According to Parks Superintendent Mike McGillivray, the pools should be filled with water by the end of next week.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

As summer inches closer, residents throughout Madison are looking forward to another season of fun in the sun. With families beginning to plan activities and students preparing for the end of the school year, the Madison Aquatic Center (MAC) has joined in the excitement by announcing its 2023 season, beginning on May 27 and lasting until Aug. 19.

This was announced at Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting, where City Administrator Jameson Berreth offered an update on the center’s operation.